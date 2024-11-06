Louisiana Coastal Resilience Amendment Will Enhance Restoration Through Offshore Wind Revenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (press release) — Louisiana’s newly passed offshore wind constitutional amendment will strengthen the Coastal Protection and Restoration Fund and provide crucial investments in coastal restoration and climate resilience.

“The passage of this constitutional amendment to dedicate offshore wind revenue to coastal restoration is a milestone for Louisiana’s coast, energy, and conservation future,” said Amber Hewett, senior director of offshore wind energy at the National Wildlife Federation. “As Louisiana begins to incorporate clean energy like offshore wind into the existing power supply, voters are setting a powerful example of how energy and environmental stewardship can go hand-in-hand. This commitment will help protect wildlife habitats, strengthen communities, and preserve the unique cultural and economic value of the Gulf Coast for generations to come.”

Louisiana Outer Continental Shelf Revenues for Coastal Protection and Restoration Fund Amendment will help to fill the gap from expected cash shortages when funding from the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill run out in 2032. Additional funding will be necessary to achieve Louisiana’s Coastal Master Plan.

The funding from the Coastal Restoration Fund is dedicated to restoration, natural disaster preparedness, and other coastal resiliency concerns. Louisiana loses a football field of land every 100 minutes, which jeopardizes millions of people living and working along the coast, world-class wildlife habitat and infrastructure critical to the entire nation.

Louisiana is becoming a central point for responsible offshore wind industry, with the completion of the Eco Edison, a 260 ft. long offshore wind service vessel constructed in Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana.