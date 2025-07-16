Louisiana Children’s Museum Joins in Gabby’s Dollhouse

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Louisiana Children’s Museum (LCM) is thrilled to announce that, in collaboration with DreamWorks Animation and the Association of Children’s Museums, the Museum is celebrating the power of imagination and exploration by hosting Gabby’s Dollhouse MEOWseum Discovery Days at LCM on Aug. 2 and Aug. 3.

“Bringing Gabby to the Louisiana Children’s Museum is a dream come true for us,” says LCM CEO Tifferney White. “The show’s emphasis on teamwork and finding unique solutions resonates deeply with our commitment to nurturing well-rounded children. We can’t wait for families to experience an event that not only sparks imagination but also encourages collaboration and the joy of discovering that there’s no single ‘right’ way to play and learn.”

Children and families are invited to participate by purchasing wristbands to meet Gabby on Saturday Aug. 2 from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and Sunday, August 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Prices for the wristbands, included in the cost of admission, will be $24 for nonmembers, $14 for members and $8 for Museums for All participants.

Timed-entry tickets allow full access to LCM activities during MEOWseum Days. Reservations are required. Meet and greet sessions are at the following times:

Saturday, August 2, 2025*

9:45 a.m. until 10:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m., 11:15 a.m. until 11:45 a.m., Noon until 12:30 p.m., 2:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m., 2:45 p.m. until 3:15 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Sunday, August 3, 2025*

11:30 a.m. until Noon, 12:15 p.m. until 12:45 p.m., 1 p.m. until 1:30 p.m., 1:45 p.m. until 2:15 p.m., 2:30 p.m. until 3 p.m., 3:15 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. and 4 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

*Ticket holders must be present for reserved time slots. Line-up begins 30 minutes in advance. Photos are by family and small group.

Gabby’s Dollhouse Activities

Guests will enjoy activities and fun just like their favorite Gabby episode, such as scavenger hunts, memory games and egg carton planting in our Edible Garden. LCM will also have a line-up of activities to spread the Gabby magic leading to the event.

Meow-velous & Cuddleworthy Storytimes: Thursdays, July 17 & 24 at 11:00 a.m. & 1:00 p.m., and Sundays, July 20 & 27 at 1:00 p.m.

Scavenger Hunt: Beginning July 19, participate in a Gabby’s Scavenger Hunt that will unlock a fun sharable video moment.

Paw-Some Dance Parties Leading up to Big Day: Saturdays, July 19 & 26 and Sundays, July 20 & 27 at 2:00 p.m. leading up to the big day.

“ACM and DreamWorks Animation share key values as they relate to playful learning,” states Arthur G. Affleck, III, executive director of the Association of Children’s Museums. “Like children’s museums, Gabby’s Dollhouse emphasizes social-emotional learning and showcases compassion, curiosity, creativity, learning from mistakes and the joy of teamwork. ACM is so excited to be partnering with DreamWorks Animation to shine a spotlight on our member museums across the country.”

For a list of all participating ACM member locations and more information about Gabby’s Dollhouse, please visit GabbysDollhouse.com.

Follow Gabby’s Dollhouse

Instagram: www.instagram.com/gabbysdollhouse/

X: www.x.com/gabbysdollhouse

Facebook: www.facebook.com/gabbysdollhouse/

Website: www.gabbysdollhouse.com

About DreamWorks Animation’s Gabby’s Dollhouse

Since the debut of DreamWorks Animation’s hit series Gabby’s Dollhouse, kids around the world have been having one big sprinkle party with Gabby and her friends. Created by celebrated storytellers Traci Paige Johnson and Jennifer Twomey and now streaming on Netflix, Gabby’s Dollhouse is a mixed media preschool series that unboxes a surprise before jumping into a fantastical animated world full of adorable cat characters that live inside Gabby’s dollhouse. Rooted in growth mindset, Gabby’s activity-based episodes encourage flexible thinking and learning from your mistakes.

The show has charted as a top 10 TV series in 63 countries on Netflix and has become a top preschool brand across the globe, inspiring an award-winning toy line, publishing, home, apparel, and more, as well as original music, a top-rated app and a growing YouTube channel visited by millions of fans weekly. Gabby’s Dollhouse continues to expand through Universal Destinations & Experiences theme parks, global fan experiences, live events and much more, including Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie heading to theaters September 26, 2025. Any adventure can unfold when we play in Gabby’s Dollhouse!

About Association of Children’s Museums (ACM)

ACM is the foremost professional society supporting children’s museums in developing rich environments that stimulate children’s natural playfulness, curiosity, and creativity. With more than 470 members in all 50 states and in 19 countries, ACM champions children’s museums and together enrich the lives of children worldwide. As a global leader, advocate, and resource for the field, ACM and our member organizations strive to build a better world for children and serve over 30 million visitors annually. Started in 1962, ACM recently marked its 60th year of impactful service to children, families, and children’s museums.

About Louisiana Children’s Museum

The Louisiana Children’s Museum is a nonprofit organization that is known for its work in the community through innovative outreach and nationally recognized programs that support children and advance the museum’s mission to engage children’s potential and make that potential visible. Through play, shared explorations and in dialogue with adults, LCM connects children to each other, adults, their environments and communities. Keep up with the Louisiana Children’s Museum and future announcements at www.lcm.org and Facebook and Instagram.