Louisiana Children’s Museum CEO Elected to National Board

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Louisiana Children’s Museum President & CEO, Tifferney M. White, has been elected vice president of the board of the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM), continuing her service on the organization’s Executive Committee to champion national initiatives that strengthen learning, access and engagement in museums across the country.

ACM is the leading professional organization for children’s museums worldwide, uniting over 460 member institutions in 50 U.S. states and 19 countries. As vice president, Tifferney will collaborate closely with ACM’s leadership, lending her expertise to advance the association’s mission of empowering children and families through play-based learning. White previously served as vice president-governance.

Since assuming leadership of LCM in 2023, Tifferney has driven transformational programming and shaped a new LCM strategic agenda to broaden access and expand Museum offerings through collaboration and advocacy. Her leadership at both LCM and ACM underscores her commitment to shaping museum spaces that empower youth, uplift underserved communities and serve as catalysts for civic engagement.

- Sponsors -

“Serving on the ACM Executive Committee as vice president is an amazing honor,” said White. “Our field is evolving, and children’s museums have never been more important. I look forward to collaborating with colleagues nationwide to learn, connect and continue to support the next generation of thinkers and innovators.”

In her ACM leadership role, Tifferney will support board initiatives and strategic priorities such as advocacy for early childhood learning, championing diversity and inclusion in museum practice and expanding programs that integrate civic engagement into hands-on learning.

About Louisiana Children’s Museum

Louisiana Children’s Museum has long been known for its work in the community through innovative outreach and nationally recognized programs that support children and advance the museum’s mission to contribute to the region’s future prosperity by engaging children’s potential and making that potential visible. Through play, shared explorations, and in dialogue with adults, LCM connects children to each other, their caregivers, their environments, and the community. Keep up with Louisiana Children’s Museum and future announcements at lcm.org and on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.