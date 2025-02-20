Louisiana Chemical Association Names New President & CEO

BATON ROUGE, La. (press release) — The Louisiana Chemical Association (LCA) and the Louisiana Chemical Industry Alliance (LCIA) have named David Cresson as their new president and CEO. Cresson will succeed Greg Bowser, who has worked for LCA for 34 years, serving in numerous roles including as president and CEO for the past nine years.

The LCA promotes long-term economic growth and a positive business climate for its 70 chemical manufacturing member companies who have more than 100 sites throughout the state, working to ensure long-term economic growth for Louisiana. The LCIA represents more than 600 member companies who supply products and services vital to Louisiana’s chemical and manufacturing facilities while working to promote a healthy, globally competitive and growing contractor and supplier community.

“It is an honor and privilege to be named the new President and CEO of the Louisiana Chemical Association and the Louisiana Chemical Industry Alliance,” Cresson said. “LCA and LCIA have a rich history and these organizations are essential to the success of so many valuable industries in Louisiana. We aim to build on that legacy while identifying new opportunities to promote and advocate for the workforce and businesses that are so critical to our communities and the Louisiana way of life.”

Cresson brings leadership experience to his new role, having served as Chief Executive Officer of Louisiana’s Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) for nearly two decades. At CCA, he managed a board of more than 200 members statewide while advocating for fisheries and coastal conservation through regulation, legislation and outreach.

Danny Cedotal, 2025 LCA Board Chairman and Shintech Louisiana, LLC Vice President added, “The selection of the new president and CEO is very important to LCA and LCIA. We are thankful to have identified a strong and proven leader to work with our board and member companies for the success of Louisiana’s thriving chemical industry, our employees and the communities in which we operate. We look forward to David’s bright future with the organization as we continue to promote the industry’s extensive impact, engagement, and stewardship.”

Cresson will formally assume his role as president and CEO on March 24, 2025, but plans to attend events and activities aligned with his new role beginning immediately. Bowser will support the transition as needed through the end of 2025, providing guidance for the new president and CEO.

About LCA & LCIA

The Louisiana Chemical Association and the Louisiana Chemical Industry Alliance are sister organizations representing a unified voice of chemical manufacturers, vendors and suppliers in Louisiana. Both organizations work with local and state officials, community organizations and business interests to promote a positive climate for chemical manufacturing that ensures long-term economic grow