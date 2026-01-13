Louisiana Cat Announces Divestiture

NEW IBERIA, La. – Louisiana Machinery Company, L.L.C. (“Louisiana Cat”), the authorized Caterpillar dealer for the state of Louisiana, has announced the sale of Custom Compression Systems, LLC (“CCS”) to Encore Oilfield Services, LLC (“Encore”). The transaction officially closed January 1, 2026.

Custom Compression Systems, formerly known as Williamson Production Systems, LLC is located in the Port of Iberia along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in New Iberia. CCS was founded in 1996 and purchased in 2009 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Louisiana Cat.

With over 25 years of experience, CCS designs and fabricates standard and custom natural-gas compression packages for onshore and offshore solutions, ranging from standard rental fleet packages to high-spec. custom builds, supported by full in-house fabrication, heavy-lift capability and global delivery. The facility boasts 103,000 square feet of covered, large-scale manufacturing space, and is equipped with two 80-ton overhead cranes and 70-foot eave heights.

As part of the transaction, Encore has partnered with Louisiana Cat to supply 225,000 horsepower of Caterpillar natural gas engines for gas compression packages. Additionally, through its Ariel distributorship, Encore will continue to supply and support Ariel products for current and future customers.

Fourth generation owner of Louisiana Machinery Company, L.L.C., Sally Boyce Rinehart, said “We are proud to welcome Encore Oilfield Services to the state of Louisiana. Their presence in the Port of Iberia will further enhance the rich industrial and energy sectors that have long stood as pillars of the state’s economy. Louisiana Cat is excited to be part of Encore’s future growth for many years to come.”

“We are incredibly excited to welcome the Custom Compression Systems team into the Encore family,” said John R. Simonetti Jr., President and CEO at Encore Oilfield Services. “With the expansion of our facilities, the addition of substantial new horsepower, and our Ariel distributorship, we’re positioned to deliver even more robust and reliable compression solutions to our clients.”

Chaffe & Associates, Inc, along with its broker-dealer affiliate, Chaffe Securities, Inc., and Jones Walker, LLP acted as Investment Banker and Legal Counsel, respectively, to Louisiana Cat.