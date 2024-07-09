Louisiana Car and Truck Dealers Tout 2023 Economic Impact

BATON ROUGE – In a new report, the Louisiana Automobile Dealers Association said that Louisiana’s franchised new car and heavy truck dealers collectively generated $19.2 billion in total sales and supported 38,402 direct and indirect state jobs in 2023. New car sales alone provided $672 million in sales tax revenue for Louisiana, according to the report.

LADA said that, in 2023, Louisiana’s new car and heavy truck dealerships employed an average of 55 Louisianians earning over $75,000 annually. The combined payroll amounts to $1.5 billion, which generated more than $325 million in state and federal income taxes combined.

“With over 350 franchised dealers dispersed throughout our state, Louisiana’s auto industry remains a crucial economic driver of our state’s economy,” said Coulter McMahen, president and CEO of LADA, in a press release. “Our industry provides consumer choice, accessibility and market competition for buyers. It also offers steady careers for employees, all contributing to Louisiana’s prosperity and advancement.”

“Once again, these figures affirm the profound impact of Louisiana’s automotive dealerships have on their communities,” said Kristie Hebert, LADA chairwoman and dealer operator of Arceneaux Ford in New Iberia. “But beyond their economic significance, these establishments are led by individuals dedicated to nurturing, guiding and developing their staff professionally while also generously contributing their time, services and resources to various philanthropic endeavors.”

LADA’s report reported that, in 2023, Louisiana dealerships contributed more than $18 million to charitable and nonprofit organizations.

LADA’s economic impact analysis draws on data from the Center for Automotive Research, S&P Global, the Tax Foundation, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. Census Bureau.

Founded in 1937, LADA is a trade association representing nearly 350 franchised new motor vehicle dealers in Louisiana. It has over 150 allied associate members.