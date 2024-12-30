Louisiana Builds Global LNG Supply Chain Infrastructure

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana is an undisputed, longstanding hub for the production and export of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and global demand is growing. With four of the nation’s LNG export terminals and more facilities planned, Louisiana is helping shape the industry, particularly as the state holds eight percent of the nation’s natural gas reserves primarily from Haynesville Shale, one of the largest natural gas fields in the U.S.

Cheniere Energy operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal, the first LNG export terminal in the United States. Located in Cameron Parish, the Sabine Pass LNG terminal remains one of the largest with six liquefaction trains producing up to 30 million tons of LNG per year.

Venture Global operates the Calcasieu Pass LNG terminal which shipped its first exports in March 2022 to ports in the Netherlands and France. Venture Global also constructed the Plaquemines LNG facility which has 1.3 miles of deep-water frontage, thirty-six liquefaction trains, six pre-treatment trains and three ship loading berths.

- Sponsors -

In addition, the Cameron LNG export facility near Hackberry has three liquefaction trains.

Additional LNG projects include Woodside Louisiana LNG, previously called Driftwood.

Nearly 50,000 miles of integrated pipelines crisscross every major highway, railroad and navigable waterway in the state, with one example being the Henry Hub located outside of Lafayette. The Henry Hub is a natural gas pipeline that serves as the official delivery location for New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) futures contracts.

In addition to the billions of dollars that have already been invested in LNG infrastructure, new projects are attracting domestic and international capital which stimulates the state’s economy. Building LNG terminals requires a large workforce, creating thousands of construction jobs during development phases, and, once operational, LNG terminals provide high-paying jobs for engineers, technicians, and plant operators. Indirect jobs are also created in related sectors like transportation, maintenance, and port operations.

The LNG Center of Excellence at McNeese State University offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in chemical engineering with a concentration in LNG. The center also conducts research in areas such as LNG processing and storage, safety and risk management and environmental impact assessment and provides training and professional development opportunities for industry professionals.

The Energy Institute at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette is a hub for research in areas like LNG production, transportation and storage, as well as utilization and emissions reduction.

- Sponsors -

Louisiana’s LNG sector is poised for further growth, driven by global demand for cleaner energy alternatives. The state is expected to remain a key player in the U.S. energy landscape, contributing to energy security and economic prosperity.