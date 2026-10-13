Louisiana Blue Names Brian Keller CEO

Brian Keller. Photo provided by Louisiana Blue.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana (Louisiana Blue) Board of Directors has named Brian P. Keller president and CEO, effective Dec. 1, 2026. Keller will succeed Bryan Camerlinck, who announced his planned retirement earlier this year.

A New Orleans native, Keller has worked for Louisiana Blue for more than 30 years, holding leadership positions across sales, marketing, government programs, strategic communications, health services, corporate strategy and community investment. He currently serves as executive vice president and chief growth officer.

The appointment follows a national search conducted by the Louisiana Blue Board of Directors that attracted interest from qualified candidates across the country.

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“Throughout the process, we recognized how important it is for our next CEO to understand not only our business, but also the unique values, needs, relationships and culture of Louisiana,” said Judy Miller, chair of the Louisiana Blue Board of Directors. “In Brian, we found the right combination of proven leadership, sound judgment, trusted relationships and deep Louisiana roots. He has earned the confidence of our employees and the respect of customers, providers, producers, as well as business and community leaders across the state. Brian understands Louisiana Blue, he understands Louisiana, and he is exceptionally well-prepared to lead our organization into its next chapter.”

Keller’s Career at Louisiana Blue

In his current role, Keller oversees statewide growth, organizational performance and long-term enterprise strategy across commercial, individual and Medicare lines of business. His responsibilities include revenue growth, product development, marketing, underwriting, Medicare operations, corporate strategy, strategic communications and community investment.

He also oversees Louisiana Blue’s health services portfolio, including provider contracting, medical management, health improvement initiatives and cost-of-care strategies, with responsibility for contracts valued in the billions of dollars.

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“It is an extraordinary honor to be selected to lead Louisiana Blue,” Keller said. “Louisiana is my home, and I have spent my career working alongside colleagues and partners who care deeply about the health and well-being of the people who live here. I am grateful for the board’s confidence and for the trust our employees and stakeholders have placed in me. I am committed to our mission of improving the health and lives of Louisianians and look forward to moving this mission forward.”

Keller joined Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana in 1995. Before becoming chief growth officer, he served as senior vice president and chief marketing officer from 2007 to 2024. Earlier in his career, he held positions including vice president of individual sales and marketing, statewide director of individual sales, regional individual sales director and group sales executive.

Keller earned a Bachelor of Science in Management from Tulane University, where he attended on a full academic scholarship.

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Leadership Transition

Camerlinck will continue serving as president and CEO through Nov. 30 to support the leadership transition. He became president and CEO in May 2024 after serving as the company’s chief financial officer and chief operating officer. His tenure included Louisiana Blue’s rebranding and investments in digital services and technology.

“The board is deeply grateful to Bryan for his leadership and service to Louisiana Blue,” Miller said. “We appreciate his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition, and we wish him the very best in his well-deserved retirement.”

About Louisiana Blue

Founded in New Orleans in 1934, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, also known as Louisiana Blue, is a Baton Rouge-based, taxpaying, not-for-profit health insurer with offices in major regions throughout the state. One of Louisiana’s largest health insurers, the company serves approximately 1.9 million members. It employed approximately 3,000 people as of 2025.

The company has been recognized for eight consecutive years as an honoree of The Civic 50, a national recognition program administered by Points of Light that recognizes community-minded companies. Louisiana Blue was also recognized in USA Today’s America’s Best Customer Service 2025.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.