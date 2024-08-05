Login
Healthcare

Louisiana Blue: Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launch New Brand Strategy

August 5, 2024

BATON ROUGE (press release) – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana is unveiling a refreshed brand strategy called Louisiana Blue to underscore its steadfast dedication to Louisiana and to celebrate its 90-year legacy of serving the healthcare needs of Louisianians. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana is the state’s oldest and largest health insurer.

The new brand identity features an updated logo, new website URL, and revised corporate email addresses. “This past year has underscored just how crucial Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana is to our state,” said Bryan Camerlinck, president and CEO in a press release. “Our rebrand reflects our renewed commitment to Louisiana and our goal to remain a strong, successful independent Blue plan.”

According to Camerlinck, Louisiana Blue emphasizes the company’s unique position in the market. “We stand out because we are both a Louisiana company and a Blue Cross Blue Shield plan,” he said.

While the company will continue to operate under its formal name, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, Louisiana Blue will be used for marketing, promotions, and other public communications. 

For more information and to view the new logo, visit the updated website at lablue.com or follow the latest updates on social media at lablue.com/social.

 

“The new brand represents simplicity and approachability,” said Camerlinck. “Louisiana Blue reflects our enhanced focus on making healthcare simpler and more affordable while continuing to provide a distinctively local experience.”

