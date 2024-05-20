Louisiana-Based Synergy Design Group Acquires Nashville Company

NEW ORLEANS — Synergy Design Group, a Louisiana-based exhibit design company for trade shows and branded interiors, has announced the acquisition of Imagen, which operates in the corporate interior design and exhibition space in La Vergne, Tenn.

Synergy said the move will more than double its workforce, add to its millwork and build capabilities, and expand its logistics footprint in the greater Nashville area. Synergy has been operational since 2000. Imagen has been active for more than 30 years.

“By acquiring Imagen, Synergy Design Group not only expands its national footprint, but also adds new expertise, ideas and capabilities to its design offerings,” said Synergy Design Group Founder and President Luz Lobos. “We’re thrilled to welcome Imagen’s incredible team to Synergy. We look forward to bringing our collective strengths together to surpass client expectations and continue innovating for our current client family.”

Lobos met Joan LaGrasse, Imagen’s retiring CEO, through the Women’s Business Enterprise Council South, a regional partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, which is the largest certifier of women-owned businesses in the U.S. The two eventually brainstormed the idea of the acquisition.

“I never thought I would retire until I found someone as passionate about serving our clients as Luz Lobos and team,” said LaGrasse. “An integration like this enables a greater client experience by leveraging the talents of two uniquely skilled groups to meet the evolving landscape of experiential marketing.”

Synergy Design Group will operate from its home base in Kenner, where it continues to support clients in the maritime, seafood, technology, pharmaceutical and manufacturing industries. It will focus on branded interior, museum exhibit and custom trade show exhibit production.

“We plan to continue building our international presence, expanding our experiential assets, and increasing our capacity to innovate across industries. We invest in our client’s success,” said Lobos. “I am proud of being a Latina entrepreneur. This is the next step in our exciting journey.”