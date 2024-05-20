Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Hospitality

Louisiana-Based Synergy Design Group Acquires Nashville Company

May 20, 2024   |By
Photo courtesy of Synergy Design Group

NEW ORLEANS — Synergy Design Group, a Louisiana-based exhibit design company for trade shows and branded interiors, has announced the acquisition of Imagen, which operates in the corporate interior design and exhibition space in La Vergne, Tenn. 

Synergy said the move will more than double its workforce, add to its millwork and build capabilities, and expand its logistics footprint in the greater Nashville area. Synergy has been operational since 2000. Imagen has been active for more than 30 years.

“By acquiring Imagen, Synergy Design Group not only expands its national footprint, but also adds new expertise, ideas and capabilities to its design offerings,” said Synergy Design Group Founder and President Luz Lobos. “We’re thrilled to welcome Imagen’s incredible team to Synergy. We look forward to bringing our collective strengths together to surpass client expectations and continue innovating for our current client family.”

- Sponsors -

Lobos met Joan LaGrasse, Imagen’s retiring CEO, through the Women’s Business Enterprise Council South, a regional partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, which is the largest certifier of women-owned businesses in the U.S. The two eventually brainstormed the idea of the acquisition.

“I never thought I would retire until I found someone as passionate about serving our clients as Luz Lobos and team,” said LaGrasse. “An integration like this enables a greater client experience by leveraging the talents of two uniquely skilled groups to meet the evolving landscape of experiential marketing.”

Synergy Design Group will operate from its home base in Kenner, where it continues to support clients in the maritime, seafood, technology, pharmaceutical and manufacturing industries. It will focus on branded interior, museum exhibit and custom trade show exhibit production.

- Partner Content -

Entergy’s Energy Smart Program Brings Cost Conscious Innovation to New Orleans

Offering comprehensive energy efficiency at no cost to the consumer, Entergy’s Energy Smart program incentivizes Entergy New Orleans customers to perform energy-saving upgrades in...
Read More

“We plan to continue building our international presence, expanding our experiential assets, and increasing our capacity to innovate across industries. We invest in our client’s success,” said Lobos. “I am proud of being a Latina entrepreneur. This is the next step in our exciting journey.”

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2024 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter