Louisiana Avenue Firehouse to Become Affordable Housing & Education Center

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The historic Louisiana Avenue Firehouse is set to be transformed into a mixed-use development featuring seven affordable apartments and an early childhood education center. This marks the first project under the new Redevelopment Framework between the New Orleans Redevelopment Authority (NORA) and the City of New Orleans.

NORA, in partnership with developer People’s Housing+ (PH+), is leading this initiative to leverage underutilized City-owned properties for affordable housing and economic growth.

“This project is a prime example of what we aim to accomplish with the new Redevelopment Framework,” said NORA Executive Director Brenda Breaux in a press release. “It highlights the power of public-private partnerships in addressing our city’s most pressing needs.”

The mixed-use project is being developed by PH+ and Alembic Community Development, with Kiro Studio, a woman-owned business, serving as the architectural firm, and Black-owned CDW Services as the contractor. PH+ CEO Oji Alexander emphasizes the importance of addressing affordable housing and early childhood education in New Orleans.

“This will be the first co-location of affordable housing and early childhood education in the city, and we are excited about the replicability of this project,” said Alexander. “Our approach aims to increase the supply of stable, affordable rental housing in a city where over 60% of renters are cost-burdened. The ground-floor early education center will provide up to 65 seats, offering accessible childcare for the residents above.”

Councilwoman Lesli Harris believes this renovation serves as a model for future developments and exemplifies how the proposed housing trust fund, on the ballot November 5th, can support similar projects.

“Since taking office, I’ve made it my mission for New Orleans residents to have safe, affordable housing that creates a pipeline to transportation, higher wages, education, and childcare,” Harris said. “The redevelopment of the Louisiana Avenue Firehouse embodies the purpose of the Housing Trust Fund, which could help finance affordable housing projects and assist current homeowners in rehabilitating their homes.”

Biz New Orleans reported in Aug. 2022 that the new apartments, located on the second floor and loft of the firehouse, will be affordable to families at 50%, 60%, or 80% of area median income under a land trust model that would ensure permanent affordability. The early childhood education center located on the ground floor was estimated to provide up to 50 seats for children from the surrounding neighborhoods and would accommodate schedules for shift workers outside of traditional operating hours. The development team said it would work with For Providers By Providers to partner with an operator for the early childhood education center and will apply for funding for construction and operations raised through the Early Childhood Education property tax millage approved by New Orleans voters in April 2022.

The project is located 1.8 miles from the CBD and lis located near a medical center, retail options and a grocery store. It is accessible to Xavier University via the No. 27 and No. 57 RTA bus routes.