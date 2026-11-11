Louisiana Announces $18M in ÉTOUFFÉE Awards

ALEXANDRIA, La. — Gov. Jeff Landry and ConnectLA have announced approximately $18 million in ÉTOUFFÉE awards at the Louisiana Digital Skills and Technology Summit. Through a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Apple, 11 Louisiana organizations that provide adult education and workforce development will receive more than 25,000 Mac and iPad devices to make digital opportunities more accessible to Louisianians.

Three Greater New Orleans-area organizations are among the recipients: Southern University at New Orleans, Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond and Bastion Veterans Wellness Center in New Orleans. Their participation will help expand access to digital technology and workforce training in the region.

“We’re bringing high-speed internet to rural Louisiana and attracting new jobs across our state. If you’ve worked a full shift and the nearest class is a parish away, having a computer and someone to show you how to use it can mean taking that class right at your kitchen table. That’s how we build on the investments we’ve made and help more Louisianians earn a good living in the communities that raised them,” said Landry.

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Expanding Access to Digital Skills Training – ÉTOUFFÉE Awards

Colleges and community organizations will pair the devices with hands-on digital skills training to help Louisianians take classes, prepare for jobs and access services online. The Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS) will receive the largest award, about 13,000 devices. The system plans to extend distance learning to residents of 10 parishes without an adult education site. Adult learners who lack a computer will have access to devices and direct instruction to help them attend class, complete coursework and apply for jobs online.

“We’re building high-speed internet across Louisiana so people can put it to work. Through the ÉTOUFFÉE awards, residents can walk into a place they already trust, get their hands on a device they can use and have someone show them how. We’ll measure success by what people are able to do next, whether that’s finish a course, find a job or make a medical appointment they would have had to drive an hour to keep,” said Veneeth Iyengar, executive director of ConnectLA.

The ÉTOUFFÉE awards addresses barriers that can persist even where high-speed internet is available, such as the cost of a computer or tablet. The program provides equipment to local organizations, which can make it available through free device lending, public computer labs and programs that support education, workforce training or health care. Recipients will also offer free digital skills training so residents can use the devices to complete coursework, apply for jobs or join a telehealth appointment.

Louisiana put accessibility at the center of ÉTOUFFÉE, from the devices it chose to the training local staff will receive. ConnectLA selected Apple as a partner for built-in device features that give people more ways to use a computer or tablet. With hands-on help from trained staff, a job seeker with low vision can learn to navigate an online application with magnification software or a screen reader. Someone who has difficulty using a keyboard or touchscreen can learn to open apps, fill out forms and navigate the device by voice.

“At Apple, we believe everyone should have access to the best technology to gain new skills and pursue their passions. Mac and iPad are profoundly accessible and provide incredible capabilities, equipping people with the tools to realize their full potential. We can’t wait to see how Louisianans use these new devices to connect, learn and seek out new opportunities,” said Susan Prescott, vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Education Marketing at Apple.

Louisiana Organizations Receiving Awards

ÉTOUFFÉE awards recipients include Bastion Veterans Wellness Center, Franklin Parish, Louisiana Community and Technical College System, Pointe Coupée Parish, Savoy Medical, Southeastern Louisiana University, Southern University and A&M College, Southern University at New Orleans, Town of St. Joseph, Town of White Castle and West Ascension Parish Hospital.

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ConnectLA is administering ÉTOUFFÉE with funding from the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Capital Projects Fund and working with Apple, SHI and the Louisiana Office of Technology Services to deliver the program. Recipients will track device use and report on project outcomes.