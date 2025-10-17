Louisiana AGC Announces 1st Build Louisiana Awards

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Associated General Contractors (AGC) announced the winners of its first Build Louisiana Awards on October 16 during the inaugural Gallagher Fall Gala. The event brought together construction professionals from across the state, including members of the Louisiana AGC, to celebrate industry excellence, innovation, and leadership.

Modeled after the national AGC of America’s “Build America” Awards, the new state-level program is expected to become an annual benchmark for construction achievement and collaboration.

The awards highlight the depth of expertise across Louisiana AGC’s four occupational divisions — Federal, Heavy & Coastal, Building/Industrial, Highway & Transportation, and Utility Infrastructure — honoring projects that demonstrate quality, innovation, and a lasting impact on communities across the state, showcasing the commitment of Louisiana AGC to excellence.

Ryan Gootee General Contractors

New Orleans–based Ryan Gootee General Contractors stood out as a double award recipient, earning top honors in both Building divisions.

The firm received the Over $10 Million award for its work on Caesars New Orleans (Harrah’s) and the Under $10 Million award for the Board of Trade project, recognizing craftsmanship and adaptive design in two of the city’s most high-profile developments.

Ryan Gootee General Contractors has built a statewide reputation for its expertise in historic preservation and adaptive reuse, often revitalizing landmark properties that merge modern functionality with architectural heritage.

The firm’s work spans complex restoration efforts and contemporary commercial builds alike, contributing significantly to New Orleans’ evolving skyline while honoring its historic fabric.

From downtown revitalization projects to institutional renovations, Ryan Gootee’s approach exemplifies the blend of innovation and respect for place that continues to define Louisiana’s construction leadership.

Statewide Recognition Across Sectors

JB Mouton received a Merit Award for Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium, and RNGD earned a Merit Award for its Regional HQ Campus. Beyond the Building division, the awards celebrated leadership and achievement across Louisiana’s diverse construction landscape.

In the Highway (Over $25 Million) category, Gilchrist Construction was recognized for the Loyola Drive / I-10 Interchange, while BOH earned a Merit Award for the I-10 & I-12 College Drive Flyover Ramp. The Highway (Under $25 Million) award went to RNGD for the Globalplex Access Bridge – Port of South Louisiana, with Hand Construction receiving Merit honors for the Shreveport Gate Capacity Expansion.

In the Utility (Over $20 Million) category, RNGD took top honors for the St. Anthony Group A project. The Utility (Under $20 Million) award went to BOH Brothers for French Quarter ROW Improvements, and Wharton Smith earned the Merit Award for the New Cheniere Water Storage Tank and Duplex Pump Station.

Among Federal, Heavy, and Coastal projects, Cycle Construction received the Over $10 Million award for its work on the 17th Street Canal, while Primoris was recognized with a Merit Award for the Comite River – US Hwy 61 & KCS Railway Bridges. Massman Construction took the Under $10 Million category for the Algiers Lock Riverside Dolphin Replacement & Guidewall Extension.

A Platform for Collaboration

The Gallagher Fall Gala drew leaders from every sector of Louisiana’s construction community for an evening of recognition, networking, and forward-looking discussion about the industry’s future.

Louisiana AGC extended its congratulations to all award recipients and applicants, noting the high level of competition among submissions. “We had a strong field of projects this year, with many categories decided by just a few points,” the organization said.

Representing nearly 600 general contractors, subcontractors, suppliers, and service firms statewide, Louisiana AGC is the only full-service construction trade association in Louisiana. The organization promotes skill, integrity, and responsibility across the industry, supporting projects that enhance quality of life for residents and visitors alike.

The achievements recognized at the inaugural Build Louisiana Awards event reflect not only project excellence but also the broader evolution of Louisiana’s construction industry, where firms like Ryan Gootee are setting a standard for innovation grounded in preservation and a deep sense of place.