Louisiana Advances in DOE Nuclear Campus Competition

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NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana is among five states the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has identified as potential hosts for Nuclear Lifecycle Innovation Campuses, a proposed federal initiative aimed at rebuilding the nation’s nuclear fuel supply chain. Idaho, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Utah also were selected. “I’m pleased to announce that after reviewing 28 applications from

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana is among five states the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has identified as potential hosts for Nuclear Lifecycle Innovation Campuses, a proposed federal initiative aimed at rebuilding the nation's nuclear fuel supply chain. Idaho, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Utah also were selected.

"I'm pleased to announce that after reviewing 28 applications from 26 states, the Energy Department has selected five initial contenders to further explore building Nuclear Lifecycle Innovation Campuses," U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said.

Louisiana has identified nuclear energy as a key part of its long-term economic development strategy, aiming to expand in-state manufacturing of nuclear components, develop a skilled workforce, attract investment in advanced energy technologies and position the state as a hub for the nuclear fuel supply chain.

That strategy is already beginning to attract private investment. In April, Turner Industries announced plans to expand nuclear manufacturing operations in New Iberia and Port Allen, a project expected to create 1,000 direct jobs producing components for advanced nuclear reactors.

The DOE envisions each Nuclear Lifecycle Innovation Campus as supporting multiple stages of the nation's nuclear fuel cycle. Those stages could include manufacturing nuclear fuel, enriching uranium for use in reactors, managing or reprocessing used nuclear fuel, producing advanced nuclear components and potentially hosting advanced reactors, power generation facilities and co-located data centers.

"As global demand for power accelerates, Louisiana is delivering with both scale and strategy," Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said in March, when the state unveiled its Nuclear Strategic Framework. "With this nuclear framework, we are creating a clear path for investment and long-term growth."

Gov. Jeff Landry welcomed the DOE's announcement, saying, "Our state has a long and proud history of energy innovation, and we are ready to lead the next era of nuclear energy."

What Comes Next

The DOE selected the five states after reviewing 28 applications from 26 states. Earlier this year, the department invited states to submit proposals describing how a Nuclear Lifecycle Innovation Campus could advance workforce development, infrastructure investment, economic diversification and technology leadership.

According to DOE, a fully developed campus could attract up to $50 billion in capital investment, generate as much as $10 billion in state and local tax revenue and create nearly 25,000 jobs. The department has not released state-specific economic projections, identified potential locations within Louisiana or made the state's application public.

The department has signed memorandums of understanding with each of the five states to continue evaluating potential campus proposals. The agreements do not designate final host sites or commit the federal government to building a campus. States ultimately selected would negotiate separate hosting agreements with DOE.

Dissenting Views

While DOE says the campuses would strengthen the nation's domestic nuclear fuel supply chain and support growing electricity demand, proposals involving uranium enrichment and the management or reprocessing of used nuclear fuel have historically drawn scrutiny from environmental organizations and nonproliferation experts over concerns about radioactive waste, transportation, environmental impacts and nuclear security.

The proposal also revives a longstanding debate over the future of the nation's nuclear fuel cycle. While supporters argue expanding domestic fuel production and spent-fuel reprocessing would strengthen U.S. energy security and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers, Reuters has reported that some nonproliferation experts have raised concerns that commercial reprocessing could increase nuclear security risks.

DOE has not announced when final host locations will be selected.