Energy

Louisiana Advances in DOE Nuclear Campus Competition

July 28, 2026   |By
Louisiana Advances in DOE Nuclear Campus Competition
Louisiana Advances in DOE Nuclear Campus Competition. Thermal power plant Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana is among five states the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has identified as potential hosts for Nuclear Lifecycle Innovation Campuses, a proposed federal initiative aimed at rebuilding the nation’s nuclear fuel supply chain. Idaho, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Utah also were selected. “I’m pleased to announce that after reviewing 28 applications from

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