Louisiana 1st to Sign BEAD Agreements for Broadband

NEW ORLEANS - NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana is the first state in the country to sign Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) grant agreements with internet service providers, a move that advances the state’s push toward statewide high-speed internet access.

The first BEAD grant agreements in Louisiana include 39,853 locations to be built by national and local providers.

These agreements build on Louisiana’s ongoing progress expanding broadband access across the state. Currently, 93% of Louisiana households and businesses are served, and the state remains on pace to achieve statewide high-speed internet access by 2028, two years ahead of the federal 2030 goal.

“This is a generational investment that places Louisiana at the forefront of America’s tech transformation. I would like to thank President Trump, Secretary Lutnick, and our congressional delegation for making this possible,” said Gov. Jeff Landry. “By focusing on efficiency and accountability, Louisiana is leading the way in deploying infrastructure, creating jobs, and preparing our country to win the future. I also want to thank Veneeth Iyengar, executive director for ConnectLA, and his team for doing a great job and leading the way for broadband efforts in the country.”

From Planning to Construction

The BEAD agreements mark the point at which Louisiana’s broadband expansion shifts from planning and mapping into legally binding construction commitments.

“With this approval, we can shift from planning to putting shovels in the ground in the next several weeks,” said Veneeth Iyengar, Executive Director of ConnectLA. “This plan is built to help Louisiana families, schools, and small businesses stay connected, and we’re focused on making sure every dollar delivers real results for our communities."

By signing a BEAD grant agreement, an internet service provider formally agrees to build, operate, and maintain high-speed broadband infrastructure in specific unserved and underserved areas identified by the state, using a combination of federal funding and private investment.

Each agreement outlines the exact locations to be served, construction timelines, and long-term service obligations. Providers must meet minimum performance standards—generally at least 100 megabits per second download and 20 megabits per second upload—along with reliability, affordability, and reporting requirements set by both the state and the federal government. Failure to meet those benchmarks can result in financial penalties or the clawback of grant funding.

How Providers Were Selected

BEAD-funded projects in Louisiana were awarded through a competitive application process overseen by ConnectLA, the state’s broadband office. Internet service providers—ranging from national carriers to regional cooperatives and local companies—submitted proposals detailing how they would serve specific areas, the technologies they would deploy, and how quickly service could be delivered.

Applications were evaluated based on cost efficiency, technical capability, financial stability, prior performance, and the provider’s ability to meet federal and state service standards. Priority was given to proposals that maximized coverage in rural and hard-to-serve areas while minimizing the public subsidy required per location.

The initial round of signed agreements covers nearly 40,000 locations. The remaining seven internet service providers are expected to sign grant agreements soon, allowing additional projects to move into construction shortly thereafter.

Louisiana Moved First

In Nov. 2025, Louisiana became the first state in the nation to receive federal approval of its final BEAD proposal, clearing the way to deploy $1.36 billion in federal broadband funding. That approval positioned the state to move quickly from planning to execution while many other states remain in earlier phases of the program.

"In the first 100 days of Governor Landry’s administration, he stressed to our office how critical it is that we solve the digital divide, and we are grateful for his leadership and continued support in making this happen," said Iyengar. "We are also grateful to Secretary Lutnick and his leadership team at Commerce and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration for quickly approving our plans.”

State officials have pointed to early coordination, detailed broadband mapping, and an emphasis on accountability as factors that allowed Louisiana to accelerate the process. With agreements now signed, projects are expected to break ground in the coming weeks.

Economic and Workforce Impact

Beyond expanding internet access, state leaders view the BEAD rollout as a long-term economic development initiative. Broadband construction is expected to generate jobs in engineering, construction, and network maintenance, particularly in rural parishes, while improved connectivity supports remote work, telehealth, online education, and small business growth.

“I commend Louisiana for being the first state to receive full approval of their BEAD Final Proposal, bringing the state even closer to universal connectivity,” said NTIA Administrator Arielle Roth. “The state broadband office’s efforts to rein in excessive costs, use diverse technologies, and collaborate effectively with the private sector demonstrate the Benefit of the Bargain reforms in action. We can’t wait to see shovels in the ground and every Louisianan finally connected.”

By closing remaining coverage gaps for roughly 7% of Louisiana households and businesses, officials say the BEAD program will strengthen the state’s competitiveness and support broader efforts to attract investment and talent statewide, keeping Louisiana on track to reach universal high-speed internet access by 2028.

Louisiana Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity (ConnectLA)

The Louisiana Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity (ConnectLA) leads the state’s efforts to expand high-speed internet access and close the digital divide. Housed within the Louisiana Division of Administration, ConnectLA works across federal, state and local partners to identify and implement strategies that ensure every resident can benefit from reliable broadband connectivity.