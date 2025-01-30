New Orleans International Airport Unveils New Brand Identity

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) has introduced a fresh brand identity, revealed this week at a spirited pep rally for airport employees. The rebranding effort arrives as MSY prepares to welcome an influx of visitors for Super Bowl LIX, positioning itself as a global gateway to New Orleans’ rich cultural heritage.

The new brand identity was developed through extensive community engagement, collaborative workshops, and a meticulous design process that aimed to balance modernity with tradition. The result is a dynamic visual identity that captures the spirit of New Orleans while reflecting the airport’s role as a global gateway.

At the heart of the new brand is an updated Fleur de Lis symbol, refined with clean, streamlined lines that suggest an aircraft taking flight. The symbol embodies movement, progress, and connectivity, aligning with MSY’s mission of facilitating seamless travel experiences. The Fleur de Lis has historically symbolized beauty, nobility, strength and rebirth—all attributes that align with New Orleans’ cultural identity.

The updated color palette draws inspiration from New Orleans’ iconic architecture, lush natural surroundings, and the renowned culinary scene—elements that collectively define the city’s identity. Additionally, the name “Louis Armstrong” is prominently displayed at the top of the branding, ensuring that the legendary musician’s legacy remains central to MSY’s identity.

The unveiling of the new brand comes at a critical moment for both the airport and the city. With Super Bowl LIX right on the horizon, MSY is preparing to host thousands of travelers, showcasing not only its commitment to efficiency and service but also the vibrant energy that makes New Orleans a world-class destination.

The updated identity underscores MSY’s dedication to providing an exceptional travel experience while staying true to the city’s renowned hospitality and cultural significance. As New Orleans gears up for one of the biggest sporting events of the year, the newly branded MSY stands ready to welcome visitors with a fresh look that honors the city’s incredible past and bright future.