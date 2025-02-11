Lottery Registration Opens for Louisiana Fortify Homes Program Grants

BATON ROUGE, La. (press release) – Registration for the next round of Louisiana Fortify Homes Program (LFHP) grants, which is limited to residents of Louisiana’s Coastal Zone which includes the New Orleans region, will open at 8 a.m. on Feb. 12 and close at 5 p.m. on Feb. 16. Like the previous round, participants will be selected randomly using a lottery system.

The LFHP provides grants of up to $10,000 for homeowners to upgrade their roofs to standards set by the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety. The program helps Louisiana homeowners strengthen their roofs to better withstand hurricane-force winds.

To participate in the LFHP lottery, homeowners must register during the specified five-day period. Homeowners who registered during a previous round but were not selected must register again if they want to participate in the next round. People who register on the last day of the registration period have the same chance of being selected as those who register on the first day, so there is no need to rush to register as soon as the period opens.

Homeowners are required to create a profile in the LFHP system before registering for the lottery and may do so by visiting the LFHP website and clicking the Login button. Homeowners who previously created a profile may use the same one for this and future rounds.

Once the lottery registration period closes, the LFHP will randomly select 1,000 participants and send an email notification to registrants who are selected to participate.

This round of grants is limited to residents of Louisiana’s Coastal Zone plus Lake Charles, Sulphur and Westlake.

“With over 1,800 FORTIFIED roof grants issued since the program began in 2023, the LFHP is making Louisiana a more attractive place for insurers to do business and encouraging other homeowners to fortify their homes without a grant,” said Commissioner Tim Temple. “The number of homes FORTIFIED without a grant grew tremendously in 2024, nearly quadrupling from 878 on January 1 to 3,364 by the end of the year.”

Those interested in the program are encouraged to review eligibility information and frequently asked questions here to determine whether their home meets the requirements for the program.

If selected to participate in the grant program, homeowners will be financially responsible for having the home evaluated by a FORTIFIED-certified Evaluator as well as costs for the roof upgrade including permits, inspections and construction costs beyond the amount of the grant.

Homeowners applying for a grant should wait to see if they are selected to participate before contacting an Evaluator or Contractor as the process for selecting professionals is managed through the LFHP grant program. Homeowners who select a Contractor and begin work on the project before receiving approval from the LFHP are not eligible for the program.

Homeowners selected to receive a grant will be responsible for paying evaluation fees for the entire evaluation process according to prices set by the Evaluator.

Homeowners are only eligible for their primary residence and must verify they have a homestead exemption on the property during the application process.

Homeowners must provide proof of an active residential insurance policy with wind coverage. If they live in a Special Flood Hazard Area as designated by FEMA, they must also provide proof of a flood insurance policy.

Homes must be in good repair as determined by a FORTIFIED Evaluator.

Homeowners who have an open insurance claim or had a claim for the repair or replacement of the roof must disclose the claim information during the grant process.

New construction homes, condominiums and mobile homes are not eligible to participate in the program.

Homes on a foundation constructed of unrestrained stacked masonry or stone (dry-stack foundation) are not eligible without an approved retrofit of the foundation.

The completed project must meet the FORTIFIED Roof Standard for the grant to be issued. Grant funds are paid directly to contractors. Grant funding is limited to construction costs.

These and all other eligibility requirements and program details may be reviewed here. To see if a home is located in Louisiana’s Coastal Zone, enter the address in the “Find address or place” field in the top-right corner of the page: Coastal Zone Map. Homes within the blue-shaded area of the map are eligible.