Los Angeles Transplant Opens Smoke and Honey in Mid-City New Orleans

Drawing deeply from her Greek and Jewish heritage, Vassiliki Ellwood Yiagazis delivers an entirely new take on Mediterranean cuisine at Smoke and Honey, which opened this past January at 3301 Bienville Street (adjacent to Bayou Wine Garden).

Born on the Greek island of Aegina, Vassiliki emigrated to the U.S. at the age of 7. Growing up, she learned to replicate all her favorite Greek dishes in her mother’s American kitchen.

Her culinary horizons expanded dramatically when she learned some surprising genealogy from her maternal British grandfather. His research revealed that more than five generations before, her Episcopalian family had been Jewish, a secret hidden for over 100 years. “It all made such sense to me then,” Yiagazis laughed. “I always had such an affinity for Jewish people and their food, and it certainly explained my love for Jewish boys!”

- Sponsors -

Yiagazis was living in Los Angeles, while successfully pursuing a TV and film career when the pandemic started. Her boyfriend persuaded her to move home with him to New Orleans, where life took an unexpected turn.

“I had too much time on my hands and no income when my friend, Leah Vautrot of Coffee Science, asked if I’d like to sell my tzatziki and matzo ball soup at their Sunday farmers market,” she said. Soon after, Yiagazis began a pop-up at Pal’s Lounge with her new business, Smoke and Honey. Inspired by Jewish smoked salmon and the Greeks’ love for honey, the name represents the blending of Yiagazis’ food heritage.

Researching the possibility of opening a restaurant, Yiagazis reached out to Lauren Lynch, a New York City friend who has owned several successful restaurants and bars there since 2012. Lynch shares Yiagazis’ love of New Orleans, and the two became partners in the new endeavor.

In January 2024, Smoke and Honey established a permanent home on Bienville Street in Mid-City, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. With an open kitchen and wrap-around counter, the space includes booth seating and even a romantic nook. Mosaic-tiled walls and hand-painted murals add an authentic Greek-island feel.

From breakfast gyros to “Broth and Balls” featuring “sacrilegious matzo balls” made with bacon fat instead of schmaltz, Smoke and Honey’s offerings are unlike anything else found in the city. At lunch, the Lambeaux, a Greek-style poor-boy of lamb, whipped feta, onion and garlic jam served on John Gendusa’s French bread is sensational, while the Village Salad actually has no lettuce. Instead, ripe tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions topped with a generous slab of feta is exactly as it’s prepared in Greece.

Yiagazis’ Coffee Science friends operate an outpost of their Broad Street business, utilizing 6 feet of Smoke and Honey’s counter space. From specialty hot and cold coffee drinks to “aquaceuticals” like the “Chaos Theory,” a wellness shot of lemon juice, apple cider vinegar, ginger, turmeric and cayenne with tonic water topped with an espresso shot, Coffee Science provides unique non-alcoholic beverages.

- Sponsors -

“We’re like a blended family,” reflected Coffee Science founder Tom Oliver. “We developed a pistachio version of our famous chocolate chip cookies exclusively for Smoke and Honey that fly out of the door.”

As afternoon moves into evening, specialty cocktails come into play, like the unique Purple Martini made with kalamata olives. Mastika, a sweet, resin-flavored liqueur from the Greek island of Chios, combines with lemonade and sparkling water to create the Skinny Dip. Retsina and other Greek wines dominate the menu with a special concentration on small batch wines crafted by female winemakers.

A dinner favorite is Yiagazis’ pastitsio.

“The Greeks invented lasagna,” she declared. “My version includes spiced ground beef with a thick, cheesy bechamel layered between noodles.” Her Jewish roots shine through in summertime kasha, combining noodles and bulgur wheat with local mushrooms and veggies.

The charming space, available for private events, has hosted birthday parties, rehearsal dinners and even a Passover supper. “I love creating special occasions, providing a place for people to party,” Vassiliki proclaimed.

Poppy Tooker has spent her life devoted to the cultural essence that food brings to Louisiana, a topic she explores weekly on her NPR-affiliated radio show, Louisiana Eats! From farmers markets to the homes and restaurants where our culinary traditions are revered and renewed, Poppy lends the voice of an insider to interested readers everywhere.