Loop Linen Breaks Ground on $25M Avondale Expansion

AVONDALE, La. – Loop Linen Service broke ground June 24 on a new $16.4 million, 62,000-square-foot commercial laundry facility in Avondale, joined by Jefferson Parish leaders, the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO), Bonvenu Bank, Woodward Design + Build, Pellerin Milnor Corporation and community partners.

The project marks a total investment of $25.1 million in Jefferson Parish by one of the region’s longest-operating family-owned businesses. Founded in 1929, Loop Linen Service has grown from a neighborhood laundry and dry-cleaning operation into a leading textile rental company serving nearly 1,700 customers across Louisiana and Mississippi. The company will retain 125 jobs as it transitions from the Westwego facility that it has occupied since 1931.

Located near the intersection of U.S. 90 and Louisiana Highway 18, the state-of-the-art facility will enhance operational efficiency, create a modern work environment for employees and position the company for future growth as it approaches its 100th anniversary. The building was designed by Woodward Design + Build.

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JEDCO, Parish Support Loop Linen Expansion

“Jefferson Parish has always been home to Loop Linen Service and our employees,” said Scott M. Burke, President of Loop Linen Service. “Breaking ground on this new facility is an exciting milestone for our company and our family. We are grateful to our many partners who helped us reach this point and look forward to continuing to serve our customers and grow our business in Jefferson Parish for generations to come.”

The project is the result of a collaborative effort among local and state partners who worked alongside company leadership to retain and expand the business in Jefferson Parish. To support the project, JEDCO worked closely with Louisiana Economic Development to shepherd Loop Linen Service through the state’s Economic Development Award Program (EDAP), securing a $500,000 infrastructure grant contingent upon meeting capital investment and job retention targets. Separately, the Jefferson Parish Council, through Councilman Deano Bonano, provided a $350,000 grant to support pre-development site costs. JEDCO developed and administered the local grant program on behalf of the parish.

“At JEDCO, we are committed to helping longstanding businesses grow and succeed where they already are,” said Jerry Bologna, President and CEO of JEDCO. “Loop Linen Service has been a cornerstone of Jefferson Parish’s business community for nearly 100 years. Their decision to make this significant investment here is a testament to the strength of our local economy and serves as a major retention victory for Jefferson Parish. We are proud to have partnered with local and state leaders to help secure the company’s future and support its next chapter of growth.”

The project demonstrates the value of strategic infrastructure and economic development investments. Infrastructure improvements supported through state and local partnerships will help unlock additional development opportunities on adjacent acreage, enhancing site readiness and positioning the corridor for future investment. By supporting projects that create lasting infrastructure assets, JEDCO and its partners are helping lay the groundwork for continued economic growth in Jefferson Parish.

“This groundbreaking is a tremendous win for District 2 and all of Jefferson Parish,” said Councilman Deano Bonano. “For nearly 100 years, Loop Linen Service has contributed to our local economy and provided quality jobs for residents. Their continued investment here is a testament to the partnerships that help businesses succeed and the opportunities that exist on the West Bank. The infrastructure improvements associated with this project will not only support Loop Linen Service’s growth but also help position surrounding properties for future development and investment in this corridor.”

Financing for the project was provided by Bonvenu Bank in partnership with Regional Loan Corporation through the SBA Loan Program. Laundry equipment for the new facility will be supplied by Pellerin Milnor Corporation, a Kenner-based manufacturer and global leader in commercial laundry systems.

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“Bonvenu Bank is proud to support a company that has been an integral part of the Jefferson Parish business community for generations,” said Jason Smith, Bonvenu Bank President & CEO. “This project represents an investment not only in Loop Linen Service’s future, but in the continued growth and economic vitality of our region.”

“It has been a privilege to partner with Loop Linen on a project that reflects both their nearly 100-year history and their future,” said Ken Flower, President of Woodward Design + Build. “As a century-old firm ourselves, we are especially proud to help businesses like Loop Linen Service optimize their facilities, strengthen their operations, and build a foundation for continued growth for generations to come.”

Construction is currently underway. The new facility is scheduled to be completed and operational 16 months after the groundbreaking.