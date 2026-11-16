LongueVue Capital Taps Thornton for Sports Investments

Doug Thornton. Photo provided by LongueVue Capital.

NEW ORLEANS — LongueVue Capital, a New Orleans-based private equity firm, announced Nov. 16 the launch of a dedicated sports and entertainment investment strategy targeting middle-market businesses that serve teams, leagues, venues, colleges and fans.

The firm also named Doug Thornton, former president of North American Venues for Legends Global and longtime leader of the Caesars Superdome, as operating partner to help lead the initiative.

LongueVue Capital – Targeting Middle-Market Sports Businesses

The new strategy will focus on five areas: live event production and experiential services, venue support services, youth and amateur sports, commercial services for teams and leagues, and fan engagement platforms, including sports equipment and apparel companies. LongueVue generally targets companies with annual revenue between $10 million and $100 million.

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The firm sees opportunities among founder-owned businesses that provide services and products to the sports and entertainment industries, particularly as stadiums and arenas undergo modernization, venues expand year-round programming and organizations increasingly rely on outside companies for specialized services.

While some sports investment firms focus on ownership stakes in professional franchises and larger transactions, LongueVue Capital plans to concentrate on smaller businesses seeking capital and operational support to expand.

“Some of the best businesses in sports are the ones fans never see: the companies that produce the show, run the building, and help teams sell the experience,” said Ryan Nagim, Managing Partner and Head of Sports & Entertainment at LVC. “Many of those companies are founder-built and ready for a partner that understands their industry. That’s the role we’ve played for entrepreneurs for 25 years, and Doug gives us real industry depth from day one.”

Thornton Brings Four Decades of Experience

Thornton brings approximately 40 years of experience in sports, live entertainment and venue management. Most recently, he served as president of North American Venues for Legends Global, overseeing operations at more than 200 stadiums, arenas, theaters and convention centers.

He was named general manager of the Louisiana Superdome, now the Caesars Superdome, in 1997 and played a central role in its reconstruction following Hurricane Katrina and reopening in 2006.

Throughout his career with SMG, ASM Global and Legends, Thornton has worked with professional sports leagues, teams, collegiate athletic programs and live entertainment producers.

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“Throughout my career, I’ve seen how much teams, leagues, and venues rely on outside partners to deliver for fans and athletes, and many of those partners are entrepreneur-built businesses,” said Doug Thornton. “LVC has a long track record of helping founders take their companies to the next level through a true partnership mentality. I’ve known this team for years, I believe in their culture, and I’m excited to bring that approach to the industry where I have spent my career.”

LongueVue Capital – Building on Existing Investment Model

The sports and entertainment strategy follows LongueVue’s existing approach of identifying investment opportunities within specific industries and working with experienced industry executives to identify companies and support their growth.

In August, LongueVue Capital partnered with Lake Ten Capital Partners and the management team of Customized Distribution Services, a New Jersey-based logistics company operating approximately 2 million square feet of warehouse space across five states, to recapitalize the business and provide capital for expansion. The transaction marked LongueVue’s eighth platform investment in transportation and logistics.

Founded in 2001, LongueVue Capital manages more than $1 billion in committed capital across five funds. The firm invests in healthcare, transportation and logistics, industrial services, consumer businesses, food and beverage, and now sports and entertainment.

Its investment model combines growth capital with operational support and continued ownership opportunities for management teams. The firm is backed primarily by institutional and family office investors, along with current and former executives of its portfolio companies.