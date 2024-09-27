LongueVue Capital Expands Pinnacle Clinical Research Platform with Acquisition of Jubilee Clinical Research

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — LongueVue Capital announced on Sept. 27 that its portfolio company, Pinnacle Clinical Research (“Pinnacle” or the “Company”), a clinical trial site organization specializing in complex therapeutic areas, has acquired Jubilee Clinical Research, Inc., a multi-therapeutic site based in Las Vegas, Nev. This strategic acquisition aims to strengthen Pinnacle’s expertise in metabolic and cardiovascular diseases and expands the company’s footprint to the West Coast.

Founded in 2017 by Dr. Elliot Shin, Jubilee specializes in executing complex metabolic and cardiovascular clinical trials. Jubilee’s indication focus not only complements that of Pinnacle, but also expands the Company into additional therapeutic areas with new pharmaceutical relationships. Dr. Shin will continue to lead Jubilee within the Pinnacle organization. Given his ten-year track-record as a principal investigator leading complex clinical trials, Dr. Shin has built a reputation for delivering high-quality patient care and trial management.

“Jubilee is an excellent addition to the Pinnacle network as it expands both our geographic presence and therapeutic area expertise,” said Ryan Nagim, managing partner at LVC, in a press release. “Jubilee is our seventh add-on for Pinnacle and further highlights LVC’s commitment to strategically scaling Pinnacle both organically and through acquisitions.”

“I have always admired Dr. Stephen Harrison, Pinnacle’s founder, and I am extremely excited to be a part of this best-in-class site network with the proven capabilities to accelerate drug development in complex therapeutic indications,” commented Dr. Elliot Shin, Founder and Principal Investigator of Jubilee. “I look forward to working with the Pinnacle leadership team and leveraging its deep operational infrastructure to scale Jubilee while continuing to provide best-in-class care to patients in Nevada.”

LVC Managing Partner Ryan Nagim was assisted by Principal Austin Rees, Director Kent McCarty, Vice President Erin Saer and Associate Hutton Johnston.