LongueVue Capital Earns 5th Consecutive Spot on Inc. List

Awards/Honors

October 30, 2025
NEW ORLEANS – LongueVue Capital (LVC), a New Orleans-based private equity firm, has been named to Inc. magazine’s 2025 Founder-Friendly Investors list, marking the fifth consecutive year the firm has received the national recognition.

The annual Inc. list honors private equity and venture capital firms that demonstrate consistent partnership with entrepreneurs and founder-led companies. Honorees are selected based on interviews and surveys with portfolio company executives, highlighting firms that drive growth while preserving the vision and culture of their founders.

Louisiana Roots and National Reach

Founded in 2001, LongueVue Capital manages more than $700 million of committed capital and has completed over 60 platform and add-on investments across industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and business services. The firm focuses on founder- and family-owned businesses, emphasizing operational excellence, talent development, and long-term value creation.

“This recognition reflects our continued commitment to partnering with founders and management teams to build enduring, growth-oriented companies,” said Rick Rees, co-founder and managing partner of LVC. “Entrepreneurial collaboration has always been at the heart of our model, and we’re proud to help founders turn their vision into long-term success.”

Investing in Louisiana’s Growth Industries

LVC’s Louisiana portfolio includes investments in companies such as SafeSource Direct, a Broussard-based manufacturer of American-made medical gloves and personal protective equipment, and Select Precision, a Shreveport-based machining and fabrication company serving the aerospace and industrial sectors. The firm also maintains partnerships with logistics and services providers that contribute to regional job growth and supply-chain innovation across the Gulf South.

As one of the few private equity firms of its scale headquartered in Louisiana, LVC combines national investment reach with deep regional engagement. Its leadership team remains active in local civic and economic development initiatives, underscoring the firm’s belief that private capital can strengthen both businesses and communities.

The full 2025 Inc. Founder-Friendly Investors list is available at Inc.com.

