Longue Vue Kicks Off “Women in Football” Initiative

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Longue Vue House and Gardens will celebrate the lead-up to the “Big Game” with a screening of Olivia Kuan’s award-winning documentary, The Herricanes, showcasing the history of the Women’s National Football League (1974-1988) on Feb. 2 from 2:30 to 4:00 p.m.

The screening is one component of a larger initiative, Women in Football, which includes a brand-new exhibit, “Kick[gl]ass”, exploring the remarkable journeys of women who have shattered glass ceilings and left an indelible mark on the sport. National sports figures such as Gayle Benson, Heather Van Norman, and Warren Moon, have signed up to “join the movement” being led by Dr. Jen Welter, the first female coach in the NFL. The exhibit will open to the public on Feb. 5 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and feature a variety of memorabilia and accounts from female football competitors nationwide. The Kick[gl]ass opening reception will be free to the public (for one day only) and feature a warm welcome from St. Mary’s Marching Band!

“Longue Vue has a storied history of breaking gender barriers and fighting for recognition in male-dominated fields,” said Executive Director, Dr. Stella Baty Landis. “The grounds’ chief landscape architect, Ellen Biddle Shipman, was a trailblazer in her own right. Supporting initiatives like Women in Football honors legacies like hers and speaks directly to our mission.”

From pioneering players who fought for opportunities, to the influential executives and coaches who shaped the game, “Kick[gl]ass” seeks to uncover hidden histories and spotlight unsung heroines who paved the way for today’s female athletes. “This movement goes beyond the players on the field,” said Welter, “It highlights women in every corner of the sport: front office executives, media personalities, coaches, referees, cheerleaders, scouts, owners, agents, and investors. By telling their stories, we honor the progress made and highlight the diverse roles women have played in shaping football as we know it.”

Driven by a passion to create lasting change, Welter founded “Grrridiron Girls”, the first national football camp series specifically for girls, designed to empower the next generation of female athletes. This year, the 7th annual “Grrridiron Girls” will be presented in partnership with 18th Ward at Longue Vue House and Gardens. The camp will offer 18th Ward participants the chance to learn the fundamentals of flag football in a setting that embodies the spirit of revolutionary women such as Edith Stern and Ellen Biddle Shipman.

Women in Football welcomes supporters and community partners to secure tickets, donate, and get involved here.

Film Screening of The Herricanes by Olivia Kuan

Feb. 2, from 2:30 to 4:00 p.m.

Tickets available here for $20.

Women in Football: Kick[gl]ass Exhibit Opening Reception feat. St. Mary’s Marching Band

Feb. 5 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Registration is FREE to the public (opening day only) here.

Kick[gl]ass Exhibit

On display at Longue Vue through March 15.

Exhibit tickets are included in the price of a standard hour or combination tour at Longue Vue. Tickets are available here for $27.