Longue Vue in March Offers Twilight Concerts, Spring Market, Happy Hours, Much More

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – There’s a whirlwind of activity at Longue Vue House and Gardens in March and April. Longue Vue preserves and shares a legacy of design, community, and lifelong learning.

Women in Football: Exhibit Open Every Day through March 15: The exhibit is included in the price of a Longue Vue house tour starting at $27.

Longue Vue and Dr. Jen Welter of Grrridiron Girls present a curated installation dedicated to celebrating the untold stories of women in football—the hidden figures who have paved the way, the pioneers whose strong shoulder pads have built the foundation upon which today’s athletes stand. Their contributions have often been overlooked, but their impact has been profound. This exhibit is an homage to their courage, resilience, and relentless spirit.

Family Garden Walks every Saturday from 11:00 to 11:45 a.m.: FREE with the price of garden admission.

Looking for something new to do with your family? Join an expert guide at Longue Vue for an all-ages walk through the gardens! Discover their vast plant collection with a native plant specialist and Longue Vue gardener to learn more about their famous garden rooms and curated views. It’s a great way to spend time at your favorite local gem and ask questions along the way. Garden Walks are held rain or shine and are FREE with garden admission (no pre-registration required). All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Behind the Scenes Tours every Thursday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.: General admission is $45 and $35 for Longue Vue members.

Would you like to see Longue Vue’s hidden spaces? Then join an expert guide for a behind-the-scenes tour and experience new things, like a below grade basement– in New Orleans! Longue Vue’s Behind-the-Scenes Tour includes a walk through the main floors of the home, with extended time concentrating on areas that are usually off-limits to the public. Spots are limited, so register in advance.

Free Family Sunday on Sunday, March 2 from 9:30 to 5:00 p.m.: Louisiana residents receive FREE garden admission, and house tours are offered at a discount of $7.50 per person!

Every first Sunday of the month, admission to Longue Vue’s gorgeous eight acres is FREE for LA residents all day long! Bring your family and friends and enjoy a relaxing day amongst nature. It’s also a great day to experience the house tour since LA residents enjoy a discount.

First Friday Tea on Friday, March 7 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.: Registration is $30 for the general public and $25 for Longue Vue members.

You won’t want to miss Longue Vue’s spin on afternoon tea: a casual, fresh-air afternoon in the gardens! Enjoy a curated selection of loose-leaf teas from New Orleans Tea Company and locally sourced, plant-based bites at Edith and Edgar’s Garden Cafe. Full-day admission to Longue Vue’s gardens is included. Reservations are required, so be sure to secure your spot.

Sprouts from 9:30 to 11:00 AM and Vue Crew from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 8: Registration starting at $20 prices vary for Longue Vue members.

Longue Vue’s weekend children’s programs are now an 8-week series! Sprouts is for children under 4 and their parents/caretakers. Families can meet in their interactive Discovery Garden for early childhood enrichment, free play, garden exploration, and guided learning through craft, song, and other group activities. Vue Crew is for children 5 to 10 years old. Kids will spend their Saturdays learning about gardening techniques, making nature-based art, and exploring their connection to the natural world. Each week has its own seasonal theme, and kids can sign up for individual classes, or get a subscription for the entire series at a discount.

The Emma Brown Reading Program: Literacy & Listening on Saturday, March 8 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.: FREE to all members of the public.

Join Longue Vue for a theatrical book reading under the Oaks with Lady Livingston! The new program is designed for children ages 5 to 10, but all are welcome! Each participant will receive a copy of the book read, while supplies last. March’s reading will be held during Chocolate Chip Cookie Week and feature The Cookie Loved ‘Round the World: The Story of the Chocolate Chip, and a special sweet treat for participants.

Andrew Duhon presents “A Needle Falls in the Forest” Listening Party on Friday, March 7 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.: Registration is $30 for the general public and $25 for Longue Vue members.

Andrew Duhon presents “A Needle Falls In the Forest.” The very first listen to “The Parish Record” Before it Even Makes a Sound, under the oaks at Longue Vue House and Gardens. The needle falls at 5:30 sharp! Short live set by Andrew Duhon to follow. BYO drinks and refreshments, chairs or blankets. Light bites and cocktails available for purchase at Edith & Edgar’s Garden Café. Parking is available, but please consider carpool or rideshare.

Community Day: International Women’s Day on Saturday, March 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.: Louisiana residents receive happy hour prices on “pink” drinks all day long with the cost of garden admission, $15.

Longue Vue’s, “Community Days” will now feature a variety of offerings throughout the year. In honor of International Women’s Day, Longue Vue is offering Happy Hour prices on all “pink” drinks in Edith & Edgar’s Garden Cafe! Grab a friend and enjoy a relaxing day amongst the beautiful, lush gardens.

Twilight at Longue Vue Weekly Concert Series returns with Anais St. John on Wednesday, March 12 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.: Tickets are $15 and $7.50 for Longue Vue members.

Twilight at Longue Vue is back with a full lineup of weekly concerts by local artists. Every Wednesday through April 30, BYOB or grab a snack and beverage at Edith and Edgar’s Garden Cafe and lay out on a blanket on the Spanish Court for an evening of music in the gardens. Visit this link for the full season lineup. March’s musical acts include:

• Anais St. John: Wednesday, March 12.

• Cast Iron Cactus: Wednesday, March 19.

• Carmela Rappazzo: Wednesday, March 26.

Monthly Curator Tour on Friday, March 21 from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m.: General admission is $65 and $50 for Longue Vue members.

Gain special insights about the history and design legacy of Longue Vue with a house and garden tour given by the museum’s Director of Collections herself, Lenora Costa. Highlighting the connections between visionary landscape designer Ellen Biddle Shipman’s garden designs and the interior design choices, this monthly tour offers a unique perspective on the home of Edith and Edgar Stern. Monthly curator tours frequently feature seasonal exclusives not offered on the standard tour!

What’s in Bloom: Happy Hour on Friday, March 25 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.: General admission is FREE.

Welcome spring and join Longue Vue for their next What’s in Bloom Happy Hour. Guests can learn about the garden’s latest blooms with one of Longue Vue’s gardener experts while enjoying free gardens admission and a complimentary glass of wine.

2-Day Plein Air Workshop with Peg Usner on Tuesday, March 25 and Thursday, March 27 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.: Registration is $160 and $150 for Longue Vue members.

Explore the beauty of Longue Vue’s 8 acres of gardens with a 2-day (Tuesday & Thursday) plein air workshop. Class participants will set up easels in the gardens to create their paintings. Through Peg’s instruction and demonstration, students will be guided to a finished work. These sessions are for beginning or advanced oil painters who wish guidance in plein air painting. Suggestions, critiques and demonstrations will be offered throughout each session. Artists are asked to bring oil painting supplies.

Garden Workshops: Spring Flower Arranging on Saturday, March 29 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.: Registration is $85 and $75 for Longue Vue members.

Join Greenhouse Operations Lead, Leigh Gradiz, for one of Longue Vue’s monthly garden workshops. Enjoy a glass of complimentary prosecco while designing your own flower arrangement. It’s the perfect spring activity for friends and family alike to learn, relax and get creative together! Workshops are open to all ages. Children must be accompanied by a ticketed adult; two children per adult maximum.

Hula Hooping for Grown Ups on Sunday, March 30 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.: Registration is $25 and $20 for Longue Vue members.

In this beginner level class, students will learn waist hooping and handheld hoop moves among the beauty of Longue Vue’s gardens. Specialty handmade hoops that are bigger and easier to use will be provided. Hooping is a low impact, high fun, heart healthy exercise. Regularly hooping builds core strength, improves balance, and calms the mind.

Look Ahead

Longue Vue’s 2025 Design Symposium April 2 to April 5: Tickets begin at $250.

Longue Vue’s Design Symposium 2025 explores the profound ways design shapes our daily lives. This year’s theme, “Lives in Design,” examines the intersection of design and lived experience—how the spaces we inhabit, the objects we interact with, and the environments we create impact our sense of identity, community, and belonging. Design Symposium Presenters include Stella Chase Reese of Dooky Chase Restaurant, Gil Schafer with Schafer Buccellato Architects, Austen Barron Bailly from Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and New Orleans Fashion Week’s Tracee Dundas.

Free Family Sunday: Welcome Spring Edition on Sunday, April 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.: Louisiana residents receive FREE garden admission, and house tours are offered at a discount of $7.50 per person.

This special edition of their standing Free Family Sunday will include a local arts market, a family fun zone, and guest lectures in the Playhouse by Longue Vue’s Plant Care Gardener, Simeon Benjamin and guest horticulturists from Briarwood Nature Preserve. Parking is limited; rideshare is encouraged.