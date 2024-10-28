Login
Energy

Lonestar Electric Supply to Launch Operations in Louisiana

October 28, 2024   |By
Wide Angle View of Dark Skies with Stars the Texas Country Side

HOUSTON, TX (press release)— Lonestar Electric Supply is expanding, adding a Louisiana location to its 13 distribution centers already operating.

The company expects to be operational by the end of the year in New Orleans, opening a facility that is expected to be the first of many throughout Louisiana.

“In just nine years, we’ve grown substantially within the industry, and we’re excited to announce our first out-of-state expansion into the dynamic Louisiana market,” said Jeff Metzler, Chief Executive Officer of Lonestar Electric Supply.

Under the leadership of Brett Comeaux, the New Orleans location will employ upwards of 20 people. In this new market, Lonestar will continue to partner with industry leaders like ABB, Southwire and Orbit Industries to supply contractors with innovative products and solutions in the electrical field.

Lonestar Electric Supply was recently named the 20th largest distributor in the electric space by Electrical Wholesaling magazine. The company attributes its growth to the different innovative solutions it offers to electrical contractors, including industry-leading project management, in-house lighting design services and an Integrated Solutions division specializing in ABB quick-ship gear programs.

“We’re excited about bringing our solutions to the Louisiana market,” said Jason Vaughn, senior Lonestar executive. “Our dedication to making things happen has fueled the incredible success we’ve seen over the past couple of years.”

Earlier this year, Lonestar Electric Supply expanded into the Rio Grande Valley, opening a facility in McAllen. The company also opened locations in College Station and McKinney. Last year, Lonestar launched operations in West Texas in the Midland-Odessa, Lubbock and Amarillo markets.

Lonestar Electric Supply primarily serves electrical contractors for commercial projects, but also has a division for industrial work; engineering, procurement and construction; and renewable energy. The company employs approximately 800 people and has more than 4,000 contractor partners.

