BATON ROUGE, La (press release) – The United States Supreme Court issued a unanimous 8-0 decision in Chevron USA Inc. v. Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana declaring that the case should be tried in federal court, as opposed to state court.

In response, Louisiana Oil & Gas Association (LOGA) President Mike Moncla issued the following statement:

“This is a huge, but incremental win for our industry. For far too long, frivolous lawsuits, whether it be coastal or legacy, have pushed investment out of our state.

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Decades ago, the defendants of these lawsuits invested in drilling in our coastal region after the state encouraged, incentivized, and gave permits to do so, all the while the state raked in billions of dollars in severance and royalty collections.

From the time these lawsuits began a decade ago, oil and gas activity in Louisiana’s state leases and inland waters has declined to nearly nothing.

Drilling is nil, production is a shadow of its former self, and service companies have been starved into bankruptcies.

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This case is as frivolous as the ones by liberal cities like Baltimore who sue oil and gas for climate change — while they sit in their air-conditioned offices.

Today’s ruling from the Supreme Court is the first step towards justice.”