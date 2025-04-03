Local Supply Chain Company Expands Transportation & Logistics Services

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Kearney Companies, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Precision Terminal Logistics (PTL), has announced that it has completed an expansion of its transportation management and logistics service offerings.

Through this service expansion, The Kearney Companies now offers specialized transportation and logistics solutions that are unique to each customer’s supply chain needs. These services include full-scale truck brokerage services, rail freight management and rail logistics support, barge freight management and barge logistics support, commodity warehousing, bulk and break-bulk truck/rail transloading, and other related value-added logistics services.

According to Kearney, this service expansion will benefit both new and existing customers. Kearney will additionally extend these specialized logistics solutions to current and future PTL customers in the various independent rail/truck transload terminals operated by PTL (e.g. Jackson, MS; Jeffersonville, IN, Louisville, KY, San Antonio, TX, New Orleans, LA and Savannah, GA).

“It has always been our goal to provide end-to-end transportation solutions for customers with service needs to/from our existing terminals in New Orleans and Savannah. Now, with this service expansion, we can offer these same ‘end-to-end’ logistics and transportation services in any location where we do not necessarily have a physical terminal/warehouse presence,” explained David Kearney, President of The Kearney Companies. “Our idea is to function as an extension of our customers and follow them wherever they need our transportation and logistics services.”

According to Kearney, this expansion will be led by an experienced and well-connected team that will find efficient and effective solutions to meet customers’ needs “from the first mile to the last.” This transportation and logistics service team has decades of experience in barge, rail, and truck transportation as well as experience in developing partnerships and solutions for customers with warehousing, stevedoring, and other logistics service needs across the United States, including the Lower Mississippi River and various East Coast and Gulf Port Gateways. The team is based in New Orleans at The Kearney Companies corporate offices.

About the Kearney Companies

Now a wholly owned subsidiary of Precision Terminal Logistics, The Kearney Companies established Third Party Logistics (3PL) services in the Port of New Orleans, LA in 1996. The company’s 3PL services originated from four generations of warehousing and rail and port related logistics experience. Today, The Kearney Companies operates over 1,200,000 square feet of rail-served warehouse capacity and over 50 acres of laydown capacity for various cargo types. In 2012, The Kearney Companies opened a location in Savannah, GA to support high-volume rail to container cross dock operations near the Georgia Port Authority Container Terminals. The Kearney Companies, Inc. is headquartered in New Orleans, LA.

About Precision Terminal Logistics

Precision Terminal Logistics currently operates 24 rail-served transload terminals in 15 states. PTL provides customers with an array of material handling service capabilities including the safe and efficient transloading of various commodity cargos that include liquid bulk products, dry bulk products, and dimensional cargo from rail and truck. PTL also operates a large-scale mining operation in Bloomfield, MO. The company was formed in September 2019 by Anacostia Rail Holdings Company and Brown Brothers Harriman Capital Partners Opportunities Fund, L.P.