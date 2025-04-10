Local Station Goes Country & Western for 2025 Gala

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Grab your cowboy boots and hats for WYES’ largest fundraiser of the year—the 2025 GALA—WYES GOES COUNTRY & WESTERN PRESENTED BY OSCAR J. TOLMAS CHARITABLE TRUST. Join WYES on May 8 at 916 Navarre Avenue in New Orleans.

The patron party, sponsored by Ochsner Health, begins at 7:00 p.m. and the tickets are $500 per person. The Gala begins at 8:00 p.m. and the tickets are $225 per person. Junior patron and gala tickets are available for ages 21-40. Tickets can be purchased online at wyes.org/events.

Come boot scootin’ boogie on the dance floor with live music from the Parish County Line, courtesy of Entertainment Sponsor Erin and JP Hymel. All gala tickets include cuisine by The Windsor Court and an open bar.

- Sponsors -

WYES would like to thank the event committee and our event co-chairs Allie and Duncan Brown, Maria and Noel Johnson, and Dreda and Conor Lutkewitte for their tireless efforts.

Another great way to support WYES is through the WYES GALA ONLINE AUCTION sponsored by The Rink. Online bidding will be held from Thursday, May 1 through the evening of the gala, Thursday, May 8, until 10:00 p.m., when the boards close. Attendance to the gala is not required to bid. A link to browse over 100 auction items, register, and bid can be found soon at wyes.org/events. Thank you to our auction committee co-chairs Katie and Eric Hoffman.

Auction highlights include a Viking 8-day European River Cruise, complete with meals, shore excursions, and tours; Emeril’s Carnivale du Vin Weekend for six, featuring the Patron Celebration, Wine Auction, and Gala; an Orpheus VIP Experience for two; rare and collectible wines including magnums, double magnums, and a Jeroboam; and a guitar autographed by Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Adele, Ariana Grande, and more!

Bid high on dining experiences, including chef-curated dinners with wine pairings for groups of four to eight at New Orleans’ most acclaimed restaurants, as well as a private four-course dinner with wine pairings for eight in your home from Galatoire’s. You’ll also find a variety of gift cards to area restaurants.

Staycations and vacations feature The Windsor Court, The Celestine, New Orleans Marriott, The Myrtles in St. Francisville, Albania Cottage on Bayou Teche, a Montana ranch stay, and more! Jewelry lovers won’t want to miss the diamond earrings from Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry or the stunning Bernd Wolf necklace and earring set from Symmetry Jewelers. There’s something for everyone in the family, with gift certificates from Perlis, Rubensteins, Ballin’s, Em’s, and Pippen Lane, to name a few.

Additionally, the auction includes New Orleans Pelicans Courtside Seats, Saints Plaza Level Seats, autographed memorabilia, and a wide selection of art. Indulge in spa packages, boutique gift cards, unique collectibles, and more being added daily.

- Sponsors -

WYES relies heavily on the support of our generous sponsors. We would like to thank the sponsors at the following levels:

PRESENTING Sponsor: Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust

PATRON PARTY Sponsor: Ochsner Health

BOOTS & BOLOS Sponsor: G.R. McIlhenny Fund

ENTERTAINMENT Sponsor: Erin and JP Hymel

DANCE FLOOR Sponsor: Paulette and Frank Stewart

INVITATION Sponsor: Cox Mobile

LUCKY HORSESHOE Sponsors: Eileen and Joey Devall First Horizon Hancock Whitney IMTT

PURE COUNTRY – Specialty Sponsors: Yazoo Restorations

About WYES

For 68 years, WYES has worked to inform, teach, illuminate, entertain, and inspire our entire community. It is the oldest public television station serving southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast, the 12th oldest in the nation, and the most utilized non-profit organization in our two states with as many as a half-million people using our broadcasts, outreach activities, and website each week. We are proud to be part of the nation’s largest classroom, the largest stage for the arts, and a trusted window to the world. For more information, call (504) 486-5511 or visit wyes.org.