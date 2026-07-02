Local Restaurants Roll Out Summer Specials

NEW ORLEANS – Ahead of New Orleans & Company’s annual COOLinary dining promotion in August, restaurants across the city are introducing seasonal menus, special events and expanded programming aimed at attracting customers.

The initiatives include new food menus, anniversary promotions, themed events, chef collaborations and charitable fundraisers, reflecting a range of approaches restaurants are using to drive business during the season.

Seasonal Events and Experiences

Photo provided by The BOWER.

The Bower will celebrate Christmas in July from July 10-19 with holiday décor and seasonal cocktails. The limited-time promotion will feature a festively decorated bar and a lineup of holiday-inspired drinks throughout the 10-day event.

- Sponsors -

On July 18, Birdy’s will host a hot dog cook-off in partnership with Hot Dog Safari. The event will feature six to eight restaurant teams competing for a featured spot in next year’s Hot Dog Safari while raising money for Toups Family Meal through donations from bar sales and participating vendors. Local artists, retail vendors and live entertainment also are planned.

Photo provided by Birdy’s.

Dolfy’s has added Monday service through Aug. 31 for a weekly Pizza Mondays series featuring sourdough-crust pizzas inspired by the former Ancora restaurant that previously occupied the space. The restaurant also plans to launch a series of collaborative dinners beginning July 21 with Caribbean restaurant Kabawa and additional guest chefs expected later this summer.

Expanded Menus

Several restaurants are using new menu offerings to encourage people to visit.

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

Charles & Julia. Photo provided by Charles & Julia.

Charles & Julia has expanded food service to its rooftop terrace with a menu that includes seafood dishes, shareable appetizers and other selections previously available only in the main dining room. The restaurant also continues to offer happy hour specials throughout the week and weekend pool passes at Hotel Perle.

Compère Lapin has refreshed its weekday happy hour menu with discounted cocktails, beer, wine and small plates available Monday through Friday. The offerings include several signature appetizers and drink specials aimed at early evening diners.

Compère Lapin Oyster Bar. Photo provided by Compère Lapin.

Chi Chi’s has introduced two seasonal kakigori shaved ice desserts for the summer in strawberry shortcake and matcha coconut flavors. The limited-time menu additions expand the restaurant’s seasonal dessert offerings during the warmer months.

- Sponsors -

Matcha Coconut at Chi Chi’s. Photo provided by Chi Chi’s.

Restaurants Anniversary Promotions

Grasshopper Cheesecake at Tujague’s. Photo provided by Tujague’s.

Tujague’s continues celebrating its 170th anniversary throughout 2026 with a series of promotions highlighting the restaurant’s history, including a two-course brunch priced at $18.56 in recognition of its founding year, a rotating series of historic dishes served off-menu, miniature versions of its signature Grasshopper cocktail priced at $1.70, and a five-course table d’hôte menu recreating a traditional dining experience that has been associated with the restaurant for generations.