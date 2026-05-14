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Local Rents Stabilize Amid 33 Months of National Declines. Photo by David Mora, David Nola Photography (https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidnolaphoto/?skipRedirect=true). NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. rental market continued to soften in April, with median asking rents falling for the 33rd consecutive month as a still-elevated wave of multifamily construction keeps adding supply across the country, according to the

Local Rents Stabilize Amid 33 Months of National Declines. Photo by David Mora, David Nola Photography (https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidnolaphoto/?skipRedirect=true).

NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. rental market continued to soften in April, with median asking rents falling for the 33rd consecutive month as a still-elevated wave of multifamily construction keeps adding supply across the country, according to the latest report from Realtor.com.

That broader renter-friendly trend is beginning to show up in the greater New Orleans region. However, the local market is following a more restrained path than high-growth Sun Belt metros such as Austin and Phoenix where a surge in apartment construction has produced sharper rent declines.

Earlier data from the January Rental Report from Realtor.com showed vacancy in the New Orleans–Metairie metro area rising from 9.0% in 2024 to 10.6% in 2025, a level generally considered renter-friendly and one that suggests landlords are losing some pricing power as tenants gain more negotiating leverage.

Separate March 2026 apartment market data from Point2Homes showed New Orleans rents down roughly 2.8% year-over-year, reinforcing signs that the local market is beginning to stabilize after several years of elevated housing costs.

Current May 2026 listings data places average apartment rent in the New Orleans region at roughly $1,270 per month, still well below the national median asking rent of $1,673 reported by Realtor.com for April. Listing data and leasing trends from early 2026 suggest single-family homes and condominiums are taking longer to lease while duplexes and smaller multifamily properties have remained comparatively stable.

National Rent Declines Tied to Strong Multifamily Pipeline

Nationally, Realtor.com said median asking rents across the 50 largest metropolitan areas fell 1.7% year-over-year in April to $1,673, marking the 33rd consecutive month of annual declines. Rents are now down 5.2% from their 2022 peak, though still nearly 18% above pre-pandemic levels, and the report notes that this sustained softness is beginning to translate into real savings for renters after years of rapid price increases. Rents declined across all unit types, with two-bedroom units posting the steepest drop at 1.9% year-over-year.

The report attributes much of that moderation to a multifamily construction pipeline that remains historically elevated even as the post-pandemic building surge begins to cool. It also points to a reacceleration in multifamily starts in early 2026, with groundbreakings rising nearly 20% year-over-year and running more than 21% above pre-pandemic levels. In the first quarter of 2026, multifamily housing starts rose sharply, including more than 40% growth in the South, suggesting additional rental supply will continue entering the market through at least 2027.

If current trends hold, the nation’s rental housing stock is projected to expand by roughly 0.8% to more than 50.5 million units by early 2027, about 8.5% above pre-pandemic levels.