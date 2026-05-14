Housing

Local Rents Stabilize Amid 33 Months of National Declines

May 14, 2026   |By

Local Rents Stabilize Amid 33 Months of National Declines. Photo by David Mora, David Nola Photography (https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidnolaphoto/?skipRedirect=true). NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. rental market continued to soften in April, with median asking rents falling for the 33rd consecutive month as a still-elevated wave of multifamily construction keeps adding supply across the country, according to the

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