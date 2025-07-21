Local Nonprofits Get $7M Target Circle Community Giving

NEW ORLEANS – Four New Orleans-area nonprofit organizations are in the running for charitable contributions through the Target Circle Community Giving program. Now through Sept. 30, shoppers enrolled in Target Circle, a free-to-join loyalty program, can earn votes with each purchase and direct those votes to one or more of the selected nonprofits.

“At Target, we believe in strengthening the communities where we live and work,” said Rusty Crosslin, Vice President, Target – Southern U.S. “The Target Circle Community Giving Program is one way that we empower our guests to support these great local nonprofits and to join us in making a meaningful local impact one vote at a time.”

New Orleans Nonprofits

The following New Orleans region nonprofits are in the running to receive Target Circle Community Giving support:

College Beyond: Working to empower New Orleans’ low-income students through coaching, workshops, and financial assistance so that they can succeed in college and transition into meaningful careers.

Family REACH Alliance: Providing services to New Orleans families with children experiencing homelessness by offering shelter, programs, and social services.

Puentes New Orleans: Serving the New Orleans Latino population through programs focused on youth education, leadership, and work-readiness skills.

Footprint Project: Building clean energy sources for communities in crisis across the disaster cycle to replace fossil fuel generators with sustainable infrastructure, expand equitable energy access, and enhance community resilience.

The amount each organization receives will be determined by the percentage of votes cast by Target Circle members through the end of Sept.

Previous Recipients of Target Circle Community Giving

Launched nationwide in 2019, the Target Circle guest-directed giving initiative allows shoppers to help direct over $7 million in donations each year to nonprofits in their communities. As of July 1, 2023, more than $26.9 million had been distributed through the program, benefitting over 5,500 nonprofits nationwide.

Each quarter, Target Circle partners with local nonprofits in communities across the country. In the first quarter of 2025, Girls on the Run South Louisiana received over $4,000 from the program.

“Contributions through Target Circle provided program scholarships for 20 girls to participate in a 10-week program that builds their confidence, connection to others and healthy lifestyle choices this fall,” said Carley Fuller, executive director of Girls on the Run South Louisiana. “This is transformational generosity that will impact girls for a lifetime!”

In a previous New Orleans campaign last fall, Healing House, Inc. received over $3,000 in donations.

“The generosity of Target Circle Community Giving has helped Healing House continue providing compassionate support to grieving children and families, while also allowing us to share our mission of hope and healing more broadly within the community,” said Kim Thackston, Healing House development director.

Target Circle Community Giving Vote

To vote, Target Circle members can log into their account at target.com/circle/community-voting, select “My Target” in the Target app or “Account” on Target.com, tap “Cast votes,” and choose one or more local organizations. Every vote helps support the missions of these nonprofits.

Target’s community giving efforts aim to empower shoppers and strengthen neighborhoods—one vote at a time.