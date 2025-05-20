Local Nonprofit Wins Website Through “Get Online NOLA” Grant

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Get Online NOLA, a woman-owned digital marketing agency based in New Orleans, has announced the winner of the 2025 Get Online NOLA Grant: Heroes of New Orleans. The grassroots nonprofit organization will receive a custom website to support their mission of youth empowerment and community development in the New Orleans area.

Founded in 2012 by Greg Ravy, Heroes of New Orleans (HONO) was born from a desire to create safer, more hopeful futures for local youth. After a personal encounter with gun violence, Ravy was inspired to take action and build a network of mentorship, opportunity, and support for young people in Algiers and beyond. HONO’s programs focus on youth career development, educational advancement, and holistic family empowerment. They offer resources that uplift not only individuals but entire communities.

“Winning this grant means the world to us,” said Cole Foster, Chief Program and Development Officer. “A new website will help us better connect with our community, share our mission, and reach those who need us most. We’re incredibly thankful to Get Online NOLA for this opportunity to grow and serve more powerfully than ever before.”

Get Online NOLA launched its annual grant in 2022 to help local businesses and nonprofit organizations build stronger digital foundations. The agency’s team is committed to supporting grassroots efforts that make a tangible impact.

“We are thrilled to grant Heroes of New Orleans a new website this year,” said Wendy Dolan, founder of Get Online NOLA. “Greg’s story and HONO’s work embody the spirit of service, strength, and community our whole team strives for. We can’t wait to build a site that helps their message reach even more people and shine a brighter light on their impact.”

For the second year in a row, Get Online NOLA has expanded its grant program to include an additional recipient. This year’s runner-up is NewCorp, a community development organization and certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI). Committed to advancing equity through small business lending, affordable housing, and community revitalization, NewCorp will receive a marketing audit and digital strategy consultation valued at over $750.