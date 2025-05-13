Local Nonprofit Propeller Announces New CEO

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Propeller, the nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs tackling social and environmental disparities in New Orleans, proudly announces the transition of leadership to Jessica Allen as Chief Executive Officer, effective May 1.

For the past year, Jessica Allen has served as Co-CEO alongside Andrea Chen, Propeller’s Co-Founder, in a model designed to support strategic continuity and innovation. Her appointment as sole CEO as Andrea moves into an advisory role signals the next phase of leadership for Propeller as it deepens its impact supporting local entrepreneurs and community-driven change.

“We are fortunate to have had the benefit of the talents of two great leaders as Co-CEOs,” said Cedric S. Grant, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Our succession plan and transition to the appointment of Jessica Allen has been seamless and a testament to the leadership of Andrea and Jessica. My thanks to our Board of Directors and staff for their support in making this transition successful while remaining focused on our mission and programs.”

Reflecting on her journey and vision for Propeller, Jessica Allen shared, “Partnering with Andrea to lead Propeller over the past several years has been incredibly rewarding. What excites me most is how our team continues to grow our shared vision, keeping Propeller flexible and responsive to the evolving needs of entrepreneurs in New Orleans. While our core strategies remain focused on providing critical support to help entrepreneurs access capital, scale their businesses, thrive in our coworking community, and secure contracts that open doors to new opportunities, we are equally committed to adapting as their challenges and opportunities shift. I am energized to keep doing this work with such a dedicated team.”

Propeller thanks Andrea Chen for her vision and unwavering commitment to building an equitable entrepreneurial ecosystem in New Orleans and looks ahead with excitement to Jessica Allen’s continued leadership and innovation.

Propeller offers several key programs to support entrepreneurs. The Impact Accelerator Programs include the Startup Accelerator, a three-month initiative designed for early-stage ventures to transition from idea to pilot. The Growth Accelerator, another three-month program, focuses on more established enterprises and culminates in access to $50,000 in equity investment. Additionally, the South Broad Business Initiative provides business assistance to enterprises located in Broadmoor, Central City, Hoffman Triangle, Gert Town, and Zion City.

For access to capital, Propeller provides the Propeller Social Venture Fund, a $1 million loan fund offering below-market-rate loans ranging from $20,000 to $100,000 for businesses and nonprofits addressing disparities in food, water, health, and education. The Foundation For Louisiana Community Investment Fund also supports socially-conscious Louisiana ventures with bridge loans up to $20,000.

Propeller helps entrepreneurs access contracts and procurement opportunities through its Inclusive Procurement program, with a particular focus on Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs). The organization also offers a 10,000-square-foot coworking facility at 4035 Washington Avenue, providing flexible workspaces, meeting rooms, and event space rentals.

To foster ongoing growth, Propeller maintains a strong community among its alumni through initiatives like Homecoming Week, offering continued mentorship, networking opportunities, and access to resources.

In 2024, Propeller’s programs had significant impact, with 659 entrepreneurs participating across various programs. Ventures in the Impact Accelerator reported a combined $2.1 million in earned or committed revenue over five months. Thirteen ventures secured 72 contracts worth $9.6 million, creating 42 new jobs and sustaining 57 existing ones. Additionally, 14 entrepreneurs received $1.785 million in approved loans.

About Propeller

Propeller is where entrepreneurs come to grow. Founded in 2009 in New Orleans, LA, we are a nonprofit social innovation incubator supporting entrepreneurs to tackle social and environmental disparities. Our 10,000 s.f. coworking space is a hub for free programs in debt and equity capital access, business acceleration, and inclusive procurement.