Local Museum Awarded Prestigious Gottheil Medal

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience (MSJE), in New Orleans, is honored to be the 2025 recipient of the Richard J.H. Gottheil Medal, given annually by the Zeta Beta Tau (ZBT) Fraternity. The award was presented at the Museum on July 31 as part of ZBT’s International Convention being held in the city.

Named after the spiritual founder of ZBT, the Gottheil Medal recognizes “that individual or group that has advanced human understanding among all people.” Past recipients have included Eleanor Roosevelt, Doctors Without Borders, Special Olympics International, United Service Organization (USO), Hillel International, Dr. Deborah Lipstadt, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

ZBT is historically (but not exclusively) a Jewish college fraternity with chapters across the United States and Canada. In the thirteen Southern states that MSJE represents, ZBT has chapters at 20 campuses, including Tulane, Vanderbilt, University of Florida, University of North Carolina, Florida State, University of Texas, and Virginia Tech.

The award ceremony was held at the Museum and was attended by ZBT International officers and alumni. Presenting the award to MSJE Chair Jay Tanenbaum and Vice Chair Morris Mintz, Barry Aarons, International President of ZBT said, “We are proud to recognize the amazing work the Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience has done in sharing the many unknown stories of Jews in the South, thereby bridging gaps between communities and expanding our larger American story.” Receiving the award, Jay Tanenbaum said, “Receiving the Gottheil medal is a huge honor for MSJE and recognizes the impact we deliver in teaching how Jewish communities were integral in creating the American experience.” Tanenbaum then presented Aarons a commemorative MSJE mezuzah, and conveyed the Museum’s tagline, “Shalom. Make yourself at home.”

Earlier in the evening, more than 175 ZBT undergraduate delegates explored the Museum, getting a taste of Southern and Jewish history and culture.

The Museum of The Southern Jewish Experience in New Orleans explores the many ways the Jews in the American South influenced and were influenced by the distinct cultural heritage of their new homes. Through exhibits, collections and programs focused on the unique and remarkable history of Southern Jews, the Museum encourages new understanding and appreciation for identity, diversity, and acceptance. Visit msje.org for more information or follow the Museum on Facebook, Instagram, and X.