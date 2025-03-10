Local Leader Selected for Key Global Tourism Industry Boards

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Walt Leger III, President and CEO of New Orleans & Company, has recently been re-appointed to a second term of service on the U.S. Travel Association’s Executive Board. Leger has also recently been appointed to the Board of Directors and Trustees of Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA) and the U.S. Department of Commerce Travel & Tourism Advisory Board.

With his re-appointment to a second term on the U.S. Travel Association’s Executive Board, Leger will continue to help guide the association’s strategy and ensure the success of U.S. Travel’s mission to increase travel to and within the United States and to advocate for policies that promote travel as essential to the broader economy.

In 2025, Leger was asked to serve as a Director and Trustee for PCMA and the PCMA Foundation for a two-year term. As a PCMA Board Member, Leger serves a globally diverse community who supports the association’s mission to drive global economic and social transformation through business events.

Leger was appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce to the Travel and Tourism Advisory Board to advise the Secretary on current and emerging issues in travel and on government policies and programs that impact the travel and tourism industry.

His leadership experience, prior public policy work and public service and expertise in travel industry ensures New Orleans’ seat at the table on the national and international stage, helping shape critical decisions about the economic power of travel, bringing more meetings, conferences, conventions, and major events, and international visitors to New Orleans, Louisiana and the United States, and fostering commerce, jobs and quality of life.

“Leger’s focus is always on driving impact for the travel and tourism industry of New Orleans, but his recent appointments to these three positions is vital to the positioning of New Orleans not only as a go to destination but as a respected leader in the travel industry,” said Tom Leonhard, President and CEO of HRI Properties and 2025 New Orleans & Company Board Chairman. “These appointments give New Orleans a seat at the table shaping policy that will benefit the hospitality community and continue our efforts to make New Orleans a great place to live, work, visit and invest.”

In addition to his national appointments, Leger serves as a Board Member of the Louisiana Travel Association, the Business Council of New Orleans, GNO, Inc., and the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce, among other community organizations.

Over the past two decades, Leger has earned a reputation in Louisiana as a strategic thinker and fierce advocate. First as an Assistant District Attorney in New Orleans and later as an attorney with the law firm of Leger & Shaw, Leger has been a zealous advocate for his clients and victims of violent crime. Just out of law school, Leger served the people of the City of New Orleans as an Assistant District Attorney specializing in the prosecution of violent offenders and drug traffickers. He tried countless cases before Judges and Juries and earned the respect of his peers and opponents as aggressive, fair and just.

Leger served three terms in the Louisiana Legislature as a member of the House of Representatives from 2008-2020. For eight of those twelve years, Leger was selected by acclimation as the Speaker Pro Tempore of the Louisiana House of Representatives, the youngest member to ever serve in this 2nd highest ranking position in the Louisiana House of Representatives.

Leger has been widely recognized and acclaimed as a problem solver, a consensus builder and someone who gets results. Between 2008-2020, Leger passed over 125 pieces of legislation. His support for tax, revenue and budget reform and stabilization, strategic infrastructure investments particularly for our Ports, rail and multi-modal facilities, Criminal Justice Reform and Reinvestment, Early Childhood Care and Education, Education Reform and Economic Development has been recognized nationally and across the state with dozens of awards naming him a legislative champion, legislator of the year, or advocate of year.

Leger is regularly called upon to lecture at Continuing Legal Education programs for lawyers and Judges through the Louisiana State Bar Association, the New Orleans Bar Association and other organizations. Leger is a founding board member and Vice President of the Louisiana Institute for Children in Families, which focuses on foster youth and adoption as a method for ensuring every child in Louisiana is loved and cared for.

Leger is a proud graduate of Louisiana State University. In 2018 he was inducted into the LSU Hall of Distinction and chosen as the Young Alumnus of the Year. After graduating from Louisiana State University with numerous honors, Leger attended Tulane Law School, earning a certificate of specialization in Admiralty & Maritime Law and his Juris Doctor. At Tulane, Leger served as the Business Editor of the Tulane Maritime Law Journal, the Editor-in-Chief of the Tulane Environmental Law Newsletter, 1L Class President, and Student Bar Association Vice-President. He currently serves on the Tulane University President’s Council and on the Advisory Board of the Ogden Honors College at LSU.

Leger has served on the Board of Directors of the Louisiana Judicial College and has lectured regularly over the years at Tulane University School of Law, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law, LSU Law School, Tulane University, the Loyola University Institute of Politics, and at conferences around the country. Leger is also an adjunct professor of Law at Loyola University New Orleans, College of Law.

About New Orleans & Company

New Orleans & Company is the official destination sales and marketing organization for New Orleans’ tourism industry. Founded in 1960, our mission is to inspire, promote and encourage travel to our city for the economic, social and community benefit of New Orleans and its people. Our vision is to ensure New Orleans remains the most remarkable, unique, and welcoming city in the world.