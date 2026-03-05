Local Insurance Firms Highlight Market Structure

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – Ten insurance companies represented in the Biz New Orleans 500 Data Hub illustrate the breadth of the region’s insurance sector, with a mix of local agencies, national brokerage firms and major carriers serving businesses and residents across Southeast Louisiana. Of the 10 companies identified, six are headquartered in the New Orleans metropolitan

NEW ORLEANS – Ten insurance companies represented in the Biz New Orleans 500 Data Hub illustrate the breadth of the region’s insurance sector, with a mix of local agencies, national brokerage firms and major carriers serving businesses and residents across Southeast Louisiana.

Of the 10 companies identified, six are headquartered in the New Orleans metropolitan area — in Metairie, New Orleans, Gretna and Hammond — with Metairie accounting for the largest concentration. Five offices are located along the North Causeway Boulevard and Veterans Boulevard business corridors, long recognized as a hub for professional services firms including insurance, banking and legal offices.

Locally rooted agencies such as Eagan Insurance Agency, Hartwig Moss Insurance Agency, Berryland Insurance and Swanson Insurance Agency represent the region’s long-standing independent brokerage sector serving businesses and individuals across Southeast Louisiana.

The group also includes major national and global insurance organizations with local offices, including Gallagher, HUB International, USI Insurance Services and State Farm, underscoring New Orleans’ role as a regional hub for insurance brokerage, risk management and employee benefits services.

Two companies represent major insurance carriers with significant corporate operations tied to the region. Pan-American Life Insurance Group is headquartered in downtown New Orleans and operates across the Americas, while Louisiana Blue (Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana) maintains a major administrative presence in Metairie as one of the state’s largest health insurers.

Many of the remaining companies — including Gallagher, HUB International, USI Insurance Services, Eagan Insurance Agency, Hartwig Moss Insurance Agency, Berryland Insurance and Swanson Insurance Agency — operate primarily as brokers or agencies rather than insurance underwriters. In those cases, agents work with multiple carriers to help businesses and homeowners compare policies and coverage options.

Local Insurance Market: Pressures and Risk Factors

The industry has faced significant pressure in recent years as global reinsurance costs — the coverage insurance companies purchase to protect against large disasters — surged following multiple hurricane seasons, contributing to rising premiums for Louisiana homeowners.

“In the homeowners market, reinsurance is a major component of rate. And we’re seeing reinsurance costs go down,” said Tim Temple, Louisiana Commissioner of Insurance.

Insurers have increasingly emphasized stronger building standards and newer roofs as they assess risk in hurricane-exposed markets such as south Louisiana. Many insurers remain cautious about writing policies in hurricane-exposed areas of south Louisiana, particularly for homes with older roofs.

Louisiana has seen rapid growth in fortified roof installations in recent years, surpassing 10,000 statewide, as homeowners seek ways to strengthen properties and potentially qualify for insurance discounts.