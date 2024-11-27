Local Entrepreneurial Experts Offer Tips for Helping Business Owners Manage the Holiday Season

Like it or not, the December holidays have become a major business time of year. While Christmas, Chanukkah and Kwanzaa all have distinct traditions, each has inherent business opportunities, which in turn creates demands on businesses and their owners.

Maximizing business success while taking care of oneself is always a challenge for entrepreneurs, one that can grow particularly acute during the holiday season. But not addressing this can have serious consequences for both individuals and companies.

One overall key to managing the situation, according to Adele London, director of community development at the business incubator Propellor, is being prepared ahead of time.

“You want to plan for the holidays,” she emphasized, “especially things like your website, any special offers, social media. Preloading all that is really key.”

Some particular challenges of the season require extra planning and attention.

Staff Management

Especially in fields like retail and hospitality, more customers — and frequently, longer hours — create a need for additional staff, while putting a real strain on existing staff. The issue is compounded by general workforce shortages at present, plus the desire of staff to have their own holiday time.

London again stressed thinking ahead.

“You can’t wait until December 1 to plan for your holiday staff needs,” she said, “people just won’t be available. Plus, it takes time to onboard folks.”

As for time off, Jon Atkinson, CEO of the Idea Village, another entrepreneurial support entity, suggested that if possible, businesses find a time to shut down completely.

“When you get to the point where everyone is trying to take off at the same time, it’s better to push them out the door and say, ‘Okay, we’re closing.’” he recommended.

For businesses that generate a lot of revenue during the holidays or have a lot of year-end responsibilities to their customers, that down time might come earlier in the year or after the holidays. While this may not help with employee wishes for time off during the season, at least it compensates them for their dedication. And, as London pointed out, for smaller businesses and nonprofits that are not holiday-dependent, the extra paid leave can make up for other benefits that such entities typically cannot afford to offer.

Family Responsibilities

These take many different forms, from having children home from school to visiting parents and relatives to buying gifts.

“It’s always been a big problem for me personally,” Atkinson recounted. “You sort of acquire another part-time job at the end of the year. A lot of it has to do with expectation management, how big are you going to try to do what you’re going to do?”

London suggested tactics such as pre-booking extra babysitting or childcare, and even seeking out teachers who might be interested in earning some extra cash during their own time off.

Self-Care

Entrepreneurism is a major responsibility, and sacrifices are made constantly. That said, everyone deserves, make that needs, some relaxation time, and to experience the joy and reflection of the holidays.

Key to managing this is staying really focused on doing what must be done, despite the constant holiday distractions. Time wasted while doing business is time stolen from being with friends and family. On the flip side, not allowing business concerns to crowd in during personal time is equally vital. Ironically, just when most entrepreneurs often feel like they have nothing more to give, a little extra giving — presents and time off to staff, charitable contributions — can help increase their experience of that holiday glow.

“Acknowledge it, plan for it, make it fit into your business rhythm,” advised Atkinson.

“Don’t let the holidays sneak up on you,” concurred London. “Holiday preparation should be part of your overall business planning and strategy.”

Keith Twitchell spent 16 years running his own business before becoming president of the Committee for a Better New Orleans. He has observed, supported and participated in entrepreneurial ventures at the street, neighborhood, nonprofit, micro- and macro-business levels.