Local Digital Media Company Ranks High in Southeast Region

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Performance First Digital, a New Orleans-based digital media agency, has been named one of Inc. Magazine’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Southeast, landing at #50 on the 2025 list.

To qualify for Inc. Magazine’s 2025 Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast list of the fastest-growing private companies, businesses must have generated revenue of at least $100,000 in 2021 and reached a minimum of $1 million in revenue in 2023. Additionally, the company must be privately held, for-profit, based in the U.S., and independent—not a subsidiary or division of another company.

Founded by Krista Dyson, a digital media expert with over two decades of industry experience, Performance First Digital provides real results to businesses in the fields of healthcare, higher education, nonprofit & workforce development, and tourism & events.

One Click

Performance First Digital launched its AI-powered advertising platform, One Click, in March 2025. The rollout was strategically timed to coincide with Women’s History Month, highlighting the company’s commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs.

“We are excited to introduce our latest innovation—an advanced digital media automation platform that revolutionizes how businesses approach digital marketing,” said Krista Dyson, Managing Principal, Performance First Digital. “Much like Meta or Google Ads, our platform offers a fully automated, self-serve experience for managing digital campaigns, but with an added layer of sophistication through programmatic display and beyond.”

One Click automates and simplifies digital advertising for businesses and enables users to launch personalized campaigns across various channels with minimal manual intervention by automating the whole process, from strategy to execution.

“Our platform integrates AI-driven hyper-personalization features, leveraging real-time data analysis, predictive analytics, and dynamic content creation to deliver highly targeted and personalized campaigns across channels. This tool empowers businesses to execute complex marketing strategies with ease, optimize in real-time, and achieve unparalleled Return on Investment—all through a streamlined and intuitive interface,” said Dyson.

One Click consolidates media buying across various platforms, including Google, Facebook, and other brand-safe websites, One Click eliminates the need for multiple platform management and reduces inefficiencies in ad spending.

“At Performance First Digital, we are committed to pushing boundaries, delivering excellence, and helping our clients achieve sustained growth through impactful digital marketing solutions,” said Dyson.

By utilizing dynamic content creation and real-time data, the platform ensures that each user receives messaging that is relevant and timely, enhancing engagement and conversion rates., offering hyper-personalized, AI-powered digital advertising on demand.

“From concept to conversion, One Click automates media planning, execution, and optimization, allowing clients to reach the right audience at the right time—without the typical complexity,” said Dyson.