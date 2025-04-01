Login
Finance

Local Credit Union Foundation Empowers Students with Financial Literacy & Scholarships

April 1, 2025   |By
Credit Union
Photo provided by OnPath Federal Credit Union.

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The OnPath Foundation is celebrating Financial Literacy Month this April by highlighting the impact of its financial education initiatives and scholarship program. As part of its commitment to education, the Foundation has partnered with Stukent to provide students with hands-on financial literacy training, preparing them for real-world money management.

“Financial literacy is a game-changer for young people, and we are proud to invest in their future through both education and scholarship opportunities,” said Jay Huffstatler, OnPath Foundation Executive Director. “Through our partnership with Stukent, students gain real-world financial skills that set them up for lifelong success.” Huffstatler provides strategic leadership and operational oversight of the foundation’s mission-driven initiatives, programs, growth and community engagement.

Students who have used Stukent report feeling more confident in budgeting, saving, and making financial decisions. One student, Lola, shared, “Stukent taught me how to responsibly save, spend and earn money. Their credit card simulation taught me how to be responsible with a credit card.”

In addition to financial literacy education, the OnPath Foundation is proud to offer scholarships to graduating Louisiana high school students pursuing higher education. Scholarship applications are currently open, with a deadline of April 30. Visit here to submit your application.

For more information on OnPath Foundation’s financial literacy initiatives and scholarships, visit onpathfoundation.org.

About the OnPath Foundation

Founded to strengthen and uplift communities served by the OnPath Credit Union, the OnPath Foundation is dedicated to empowering individuals and families through education, homeownership, and entrepreneurship. By delivering innovative programs and fostering impactful partnerships, the OnPath Foundation plays a vital role in driving financial wellness and economic development. For more information, visit onpathfoundation.org.

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

