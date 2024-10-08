Local Businesswomen Profiled in Latest Vogue Issue

NEW YORK (Oct. 8, 2024) — The latest issue of Vogue spotlights women who are shaping New Orleans’ culinary landscape. The Condé Nast publication honored the women as “trailblazers” who “embody resilience and creativity” an article titled, “Meet the Women Shaping New Orleans’s Culinary Scene—Plus, Where They Love to Drink and Dine.”

The magazine’s profiles of Melissa Martin of Mosquito Supper Club, Kaitlin Guerin of Lagniappe Bakehouse and Lauren Bates of Wild Terrains highlight the powerful role of women in redefining the city’s food scene while honoring its rich history and community ties.

The article also mentions other women-led businesses, including Ayu Bakehouse (co-owned by Kelly Jacques and Samantha Weiss), Flour Moon Bagels (founded by Breanne Kostyk), Levee Baking Co. (started by Christina Balzebre), Really Really Nice Wines (founded by Miriam Matasar and Darrin Ylisto), Acamaya (opened by Ana Castro) and Compère Lapin and Bywater American Bistro (both owned by Chef Nina Compton). Together, these women and their businesses represent a diverse and innovative wave in New Orleans’ culinary scene.

“It’s an honor to be among such brilliant women, showcasing our incredible city in a world-class publication like Vogue,” said Guerin, of Lagniappe Bakehouse. Her Euterpe Street bakery boasts a “nostalgic pastry experience that celebrates the South through local, seasonal ingredients and community.”

To read the full article, visit the Vogue website.