Local Business Takes Top Prize at Convention Center Pitch Event

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC) brought together some of the city’s most promising small business owners today for the highly anticipated pitch competition, WIN 2.0: Pitch Smart, Win Big. In the live, high-energy showdown, one entrepreneur rose to the top—Tiffany Brown of Wicks NOLA Candle Company, earning the opportunity to have their product sold in Dutch’s Corner, the Convention Center’s in-house convenience store frequented by nearly 800,000 visitors each year.

Four finalists—Chef Diva Foods, Wicks NOLA Candle Company, El Guapo and Glassblower Ben—pitched their shelf-ready retail products to a panel of judges representing both the Convention Center and local business leaders. Products were evaluated for market viability, branding and scalability. Ultimately, Wicks NOLA Candle Company impressed the panel with a compelling business story, strong retail potential and a product that stood out for its creativity and readiness.

“Just to see that people heard me and they heard my story, and they believed in my product meant a lot to me,” said Tiffany Brown founder of Wicks NOLA Candle Company. “I think this will finally put me in front of the audience that I’m going to need—people that love New Orleans, people that miss New Orleans and people that come here who don’t know much about New Orleans but will now be able to take a piece of New Orleans back home with them. I’m very excited about the possibilities.”

Established in 2018, Wicks NOLA Candle Company is a luxury line of candles and home fragrance products inspired by all things New Orleans. Wicks NOLA Candle Company’s entire line of candles, room and linen sprays, diffusers and more will now gain exposure to a wide range of new customers through Dutch’s Corner, a prime retail location within one of the busiest convention centers in the country.

The competition is part of a broader initiative by the Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority (Authority) to support businesses through its Small and Emerging Business (SEB) Program. Since 2019, the Convention Center has awarded more than $43 million in contracts to SEB and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) vendors. WIN 2.0 is one of several efforts aimed at providing real access and opportunities for local entrepreneurs, alongside initiatives like the SEBconnect platform and quarterly WIN with NOENMCC networking events.

“This pitch competition is one of the most exciting ways we bring our SEB Program to life,” said Alita Caparotta, Interim President and CEO of the Convention Center. “We’re not just offering visibility—we’re offering pathways for growth. Today’s event gave each finalist a chance to be seen, heard and supported.”

Judges for the competition included Elaine Williams, NOENMCC Chief Commercial Officer; Rosalie Mortillaro, NOENMCC Director of Marketing and Communications; Jimmie Green, NOENMCC Business Center and Box Office Manager; Vance Vaucresson of Vaucresson Sausage and Myla Reese Poree of Dooky Chase Restaurant. Each judge brought a unique perspective to the evaluation process, grounded in industry experience and a commitment to supporting local talent.

“WIN 2.0 highlights what makes New Orleans so special — innovation, grit and undeniable talent,” said LaToya Martin, Small Business Program Manager and event moderator. “Each finalist brought something meaningful to the stage, and Wicks NOLA Candle Company stood out for their clear vision, professionalism and market-ready product. We’re proud to provide a platform that helps small businesses take their next big step.”

The Convention Center remains committed to helping local small businesses expand their footprint and connect with new opportunities. WIN 2.0 continues to highlight what’s possible when institutional support meets entrepreneurial drive. The success of this year’s event reinforces the importance of creating prospects for local innovators to thrive.

To explore opportunities within the Authority’s Small & Emerging Business Program, visit The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center’s Small and Emerging Business (SEB) Program.

About the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC)

New Orleans is Built to Host! With 1.1 million square feet of prime exhibit space on one level, all under one roof, NOENMCC is tied for the sixth-largest convention center in the United States. NOENMCC is a 2025 Exhibitor Magazine Centers of Excellence recipient and is consistently named a regional top workplace by The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate. A recent LEED Gold certification makes NOENMCC the largest LEED-certified project in Louisiana and the largest convention center project in the U.S. certified under LEED v4.1 Operations and Maintenance, as well as the first convention center in the world to be awarded initial certification under LEED Gold v4.1 O+M. A leading contributor to the city’s robust tourism economy, NOENMCC event activity has produced $90.1 billion in economic impact since its 1985 opening.

About the Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority

The Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority’s (Authority) exclusive mission is to finance, construct and operate facilities in order to attract and conduct conventions, trade shows and other events that support and expand the economy of both the State of Louisiana and New Orleans Region. The Authority is composed of a 13-member board of commissioners, ten appointed by the Governor of Louisiana, and three appointed by the Mayor of New Orleans. Since 1985, event activity at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center has produced $90.1 billion in economic impact since its 1985 opening, including $5.7 billion in new tax revenue for state and local governments.