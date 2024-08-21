Local Bridge Engineer Jim Costigan Helps Build Pedestrian Trail Bridge In East Africa, Watch Highlights

NEW ORLEANS — Local bridge engineering firm Modjeski & Masters (M&M) recently sent one of its field service engineers, Jim Costigan, to Southern Rwanda to build a pedestrian trail bridge over the Rurumanza River in just two-weeks time. According to his LinkedIn profile, Costigan is a 2015 graduate of The University of Wisconsin-Platteville with a degree in civil and structural/geotechnical engineering. In 201, he received eceived the Outstanding Young Civil Engineer Award from the American Society of Civil Engineers- New Orleans Section.

Located in the city of Ruhango, the Rurumanza River separated communities from critical resources like schools, businesses, health centers, and markets. During the rainy season, making the crossing could be life-threatening. Before the bridge was built, the River used to be synonymous with missed opportunity and danger. Those in nearby communities often had to miss work and school as they waited for water levels to recede, while also being cut off from access to food and health care.

Costigan worked alongside volunteer engineers from all over the world to build The Nyagashanga Suspension Bridge — removing these barriers for nearly 2,500 residents, and in turn, providing safe and year-round access to the resources they need.

The trip was hosted by Bridges to Prosperity, a national nonprofit that partners with underserved regions to build trail bridges that connect residents to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities – empowering communities out of poverty. Bridges to Prosperity envisions a world where poverty caused by rural isolation no longer exists, and believes that connection is the foundation to opportunity. The Nyagashanga Suspension Bridge is one of the 500+ trail bridges designed and constructed over the last 23 years by volunteer engineers in partnership with Bridges to Prosperity.

Since 1893, Modjeski and Masters has worked on a wide range of projects. Founded by Ralph Modjeski and Frank Masters, the company describes itself as focusing on building trust with clients before starting bridge construction or rehabilitation projects. Their history involves combining past experiences with modern technology, and they continue to adapt and seek new engineering methods to address current challenges.

Modjeski and Masters has been selected by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) to design a new decorative lighting system for the Crescent City Connection bridges in New Orleans.

You can watch highlights from Costigan’s endeavors below.