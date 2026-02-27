Local Banks are Being Strategic in How They Adopt AI

For years, financial institutions have relied on advanced computing to build algorithm-driven credit, avoid fraud and create trading models. But the recent surge in artificial intelligence — particularly large language models (LLMs) — is substantially reshaping how banks use technology, speeding up work that supports employees while retaining human oversight.

What is distinguishing the current wave of technological adoption is not how organizations are reacting to new technology, but how quickly the change is unfolding.

“The technology is accelerating, not plateauing,” said Henry Hays, AI strategy consultant and owner of Henry Hays Consulting out of Baton Rouge. “Human reactions to technological change are remarkably consistent. What makes this moment different is the speed. The Model T moved at 36 mph and that felt revolutionary. With AI, the pace of change is unlike anything in human history.”

Despite that acceleration, financial institutions are not adopting AI indiscriminately. Regulatory requirements, data security and risk management continue to shape how and where the technology is deployed.

“Financial institutions across Southeast Louisiana are taking a measured approach to AI,” said Marc Katsanis, senior vice president at Chaffe & Associates, Inc., a New Orleans–based investment banking and financial advisory firm. “While the technology can streamline processes and surface insights, firms are moving carefully to meet regulatory expectations and manage data risk. Rather than substituting for expertise, AI is being deployed as a tool that supports professional judgment and helps staff focus on higher-value work. The transformation is real but largely happening in internal operations.”

That balance — between unprecedented speed and deliberate adoption — is increasingly evident in how individual institutions are putting AI to work.

At Gulf Coast Bank & Trust, that tension is playing out through a targeted approach to AI designed to keep human oversight and governance firmly in place.

“We have adopted AI in recent years, primarily through the use of large language models,” said Jason Shields, chief operating officer at Gulf Coast Bank. “The most immediate impact has been within our software development and broader technology functions where AI has helped automate routine tasks and accelerate development cycles.”

He said the changes have delivered clear efficiency gains.

“Tasks that previously consumed significant time from highly skilled employees have been reduced or automated, allowing those teams to focus more on decision making, oversight and strategic direction,” said Shields. “For example, our developers now spend far less time on repetitive coding tasks and more time guiding, reviewing and refining outputs, resulting in higher quality work and faster turnaround.”

Beyond technology teams, Gulf Coast Bank is using AI in customer-facing functions.

“We’ve seen strong early results on the marketing side of the bank, where AI is helping us move toward more personalized, relevant client communications and experiences,” said Shields.

Even as those tools expand into areas closer to customers, Shields emphasized that AI is being used to support employees, not replace them.

“All outputs remain subject to human review and decision-making.”

That emphasis on human oversight reflects the regulatory environment in which banks operate.

“Data security, regulatory compliance and cybersecurity were top priorities,” said Shields, “and we took additional steps to ensure that any solutions we implemented were secure and tailored to clearly defined use cases. We also established governance and usage guidelines alongside deployment so that adoption scaled in a controlled and responsible way.”

To preserve flexibility as its AI use evolves, Gulf Coast Bank has avoided committing to a single technology provider.

“We have intentionally taken a platform-agnostic approach to avoid vendor lock-in and to ensure we can select the right model for each specific use case,” explained Shields.

The bank has also remained selective about expanding its use of AI.

“In areas where AI has not yet been deployed, the primary limiting factor is ensuring a clear return on investment,” said Shields. “We’ve found that smaller, targeted implementations deliver the strongest results, particularly when tied to specific business problems.”

We have been able to move employees from handling drive-up transactions to working inside branches where they can have deeper conversations with members about bigger financial decisions. – Kevin Plaisance, chief information officer at OnPath Federal Credit Union

OnPath Federal Credit Union has taken a similarly practical approach to AI, focusing on targeted operational and service improvements.

Across its technology and security functions, the credit union has deployed automated tools to identify issues earlier, sort through system alerts and handle repetitive tasks, allowing staff to concentrate on higher-value work.

“In the IT department, automated tools catch problems early, sort through alerts and take care of repetitive tasks so staff can focus on more important work,” said Kevin Plaisance, chief information officer at OnPath.

Those same capabilities extend beyond internal systems into member-facing operations, where technology is being used to manage demand and support smoother service during peak periods. Member-facing intelligent assistants help cut down wait times and keep service moving smoothly when branches are busy.

OnPath has complemented its digital tools with new self-service options inside branches.

“Beyond AI specifically, OnPath has also installed interactive teller machines, or ITMs, throughout their branches,” said Plaisance. “These are like enhanced ATMs with video screens that let members do their own transactions or connect with a live teller whenever they need help.”

Together, those technologies have shifted how work gets done across the organization.

“The technologies have delivered real improvements across the board,” said Plaisance. “Staff work more efficiently because they spend less time on repetitive tasks and can focus on work that matters more. Members experience shorter wait times and more convenience, especially with the ITMs and mobile banking options.”

That shift has changed how staff spend their time inside branches.

“We have been able to move employees from handling drive-up transactions to working inside branches where they can have deeper conversations with members about bigger financial decisions,” said Plaisance. “Members can take care of quick tasks on their own but still have people to talk to when they need guidance on important matters like buying their first home or dealing with fraud.”

Plaisance said the biggest challenge wasn’t the technology itself, but helping both staff and members grow comfortable with new tools and workflows.

“We discovered that just installing new technology isn’t enough,” said Plaisance. “You have to help people understand it with patience and empathy. The IT team had to learn the ins and outs of the new systems and figure out how to make them work for the credit union’s specific needs. Branch employees had to shift their mindset and learn to become teachers and guides for members using the new ITMs.”

That hands-on approach proved critical to maintaining trust as technology became more visible inside branches.

“Some people initially worried that machines would take away personal service, but the staff proved that wasn’t the case,” said Plaisance. “The technology handles the routine stuff so the team has more time for the important conversations. Members are happy to use technology for quick transactions but still want to talk to a real person for big life moments. The relationship didn’t go away — there’s just more time for it now.”

