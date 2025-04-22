Local Artist Celebrates 5 Years at Jazz Fest With Mural

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – As Jazz Fest season kicks off, New Orleans native Annie Moran celebrates five years as a featured artist at the cultural festival with a new piece that bridges her public and private practice: a watercolor painting of her first public mural, The Welcoming Committee.

Now entering its second phase of completion, the mural, located at 1399 Girod Street and presented by The Helis Foundation as part of the Unframed public art series, is a vibrant reflection of the city’s soul. With cultural icons such as musicians, a chef, an Indian queen and native flora and fauna, the work pays tribute to the collective beauty of New Orleans and the people who bring it to life.

“This year of Jazz Fest feels different,” says Moran. “I’ve been a full-time, independent artist for over five years now, and being in the middle of creating this massive mural feels like both a personal milestone and a chance to give something meaningful back to the community.”

Festivalgoers can find Moran during the first weekend of Jazz Fest, April 24-27, at Tent G, where she’ll debut an original watercolor painting of the mural design, available for purchase. Pre-orders for limited edition prints of the painting begin on April 24 and will be released at the time of the mural unveiling at www.anniemoran.com.

“Annie’s mural can be likened to New Orleans’ own version of the Sistine Chapel, right here in the Central Business District,” says members of the most recent Super Bowl LIX Economic Development Committee.

Moran remains busy after the festival with another public art commission and a new painting for the iconic Bourbon Orleans Hotel (717 Orleans St, New Orleans, LA 70116), continuing to make her mark on the city’s visual landscape.

About Annie Moran

Born and raised in Louisiana, Annie Moran is a fine artist and designer known for her intricate yet bold interpretations of Southern life. Drawing inspiration from the natural world and cultural richness of Louisiana, Moran works across mediums, from watercolor and oil paintings to textiles, wallpapers, and murals. Her work has been featured in Garden & Gun, Southern Home and numerous regional boutiques and galleries. The Welcoming Committee is Moran’s first major public mural and her first exterior art installation.

To explore her work, visit www.anniemoran.com.