Local Accelerator Launches Music Industry Track

NEW ORLEANS – The Idea Village is excited to announce the launch of the METRONOME track within the IDEAinstitute Spring 2025 cohort, specifically designed for entrepreneurs aiming to revolutionize the music industry. This initiative underscores The Idea Village’s commitment to fostering innovation and supporting the growth of New Orleans’ cultural and music economy.

Program Overview

METRONOME is a 10-week accelerator program tailored for early-stage founders innovating within the music industry. Participants will refine their business models and accelerate growth through a comprehensive curriculum that includes:

Dedicated Mentorship : Each entrepreneur is paired with an industry-focused mentor to provide personalized guidance and insights.

: Each entrepreneur is paired with an industry-focused mentor to provide personalized guidance and insights. Specialized Workshops : Engaging sessions focused on the unique challenges and opportunities in the music business.

: Engaging sessions focused on the unique challenges and opportunities in the music business. Coworking Space : Access to a collaborative environment that fosters creativity and networking.

: Access to a collaborative environment that fosters creativity and networking. Curated Coaching Sessions : Tailored support to address specific business needs and strategies.

: Tailored support to address specific business needs and strategies. Peer-to-Peer Connections: Opportunities to engage with fellow entrepreneurs, facilitating knowledge sharing and community building.

Program Structure

The METRONOME track is integrated into the broader IDEAinstitute program, which introduces innovative entrepreneurs and aspiring startup founders to the tools they need to turn an idea into a scalable venture. The program’s hybrid format includes weekly virtual sessions and in-person engagements, culminating in the IDEAinstitute Pitch Night, where select entrepreneurs have the opportunity to pitch their businesses to a panel of diverse judges for a chance to win a prize.

Eligibility Criteria

The METRONOME track seeks entrepreneurs who are developing scalable solutions within the music industry. Ideal candidates are those innovating in areas such as:

Recording Industry

Live Performances and Touring

Digital Music Distribution

Music Software Development

Consumer Music Products

Applicants will demonstrate a commitment to addressing challenges or creating new opportunities in the music sector.

Application Process

Entrepreneurs interested in participating must submit a founder profile by March 31 for consideration. The application process is designed to identify founders with innovative ideas and the potential to scale their businesses. Applications can be lodged here.

About The Idea Village

The Idea Village is a nonprofit organization dedicated to identifying, supporting, and retaining entrepreneurial talent in New Orleans and the Gulf Coast region. Through programs like IDEAinstitute and METRONOME, The Idea Village provides resources, mentorship, and a collaborative community to help entrepreneurs transform their ideas into scalable businesses.