LNHA Recognizes Leaders in Long-Term Care

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana Nursing Home Association (LNHA) has announced plans to honor several outstanding individuals who set the standard for excellence in long-term care throughout Louisiana. The recognitions will take place during the LNHA Convention and Trade Show in New Orleans, where the organization celebrates professionals whose dedication enhances quality of care and strengthens connections with residents.

“This year’s honorees represent the very best of our profession — individuals who go above and beyond every day in ways that truly inspire,” said Mark Berger, executive director of LNHA. “Their dedication, compassion and excellence reflect the spirit of the nursing facility profession and the values that define our mission.”

Louisiana’s long-term care sector plays a critical role in the state’s healthcare economy, employing more than 30,000 professionals across nearly 250 facilities. The industry represents one of Louisiana’s largest employers within the healthcare and social assistance sector and continues to invest in workforce development, compliance innovation, and patient-centered care to meet the needs of an aging population projected to grow sharply over the next decade.

- Sponsors -

“The true measure of quality care is reflected in how we treat those we serve,” said LNHA Board President Teddy Price. “This year’s recipients demonstrate an unwavering commitment to continuous improvement and a heartfelt devotion to caring for each resident as if they were family.”

The annual recognitions highlight the professionals and facilities driving quality improvement and operational excellence across Louisiana’s long-term care industry, a key part of the state’s healthcare and workforce infrastructure.

The LNHA Award Recipients

The Louisiana Nursing Home Association has announced the following 2025 Award recipients:

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

Administrator of the Year

Keith Ferrington, Plantation Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Winnsboro

Director of Nursing of the Year

Suprena Buck, High Hope Care Center, Sulphur

Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) of the Year

South Louisiana: Stephanie Broussard, Rosewood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Lake Charles

North Louisiana: Latonya Jackson, Autumn Leaves Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Winnfield

- Sponsors -

Medical Director of the Year

Dr. Luis Arencibia, Ormond Nursing & Care Center, Destrehan

Dr. Christopher Granger, Westwood Manor Nursing Home, DeRidder

Social Service Director of the Year

Mindy Parrish, Chateau Terrebonne Health Care, Houma

Resident Activity Director of the Year

Patricia Duplechin, Heritage Manor of Ville Platte, Ville Platte

Food Service Supervisor of the Year

Dorothy Turner, Heritage Manor Stratmore Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Shreveport

Volunteer of the Year

Cindy Harrington, Garden Park Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Shreveport

Group Volunteer of the Year

Beauty & Barber, Audubon Health and Rehab, Thibodaux

Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) of the Year by Region

Region 1: Elizabeth Jones, Audubon Health and Rehab, Thibodaux

Region 2: Tinka Ealy, Old Jefferson Community Care Center, Baton Rouge

Region 3: April Perro, Kaplan Healthcare Center, Kaplan

Region 4: Emily Wells, Matthews Memorial, Alexandria

Region 5: Barbara Swayzer, Plantation Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Winnsboro

Region 6: Shermica Flowers, Pierremont Healthcare Center, Shreveport

Region 7: LaRonda Briscoe, Grand Cove Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Lake Charles

President’s Choice Award – Mark Berger, CPA

“The President’s Choice Award recognizes an individual who exemplifies outstanding dedication, service and leadership. Mark Berger, executive director of LNHA, has dedicated more than 35 years of service to the association, leading with calm, conviction and compassion. His leadership is defined by an unwavering commitment to the well-being of residents and the providers who serve them,” the LNHA said in a statement.

Pioneer Award – Ron Goux

“Presented posthumously, the Pioneer Award honors a hardworking and passionate individual whose pioneering spirit helped shape the long-term care profession in Louisiana. Ron Goux is remembered for his fearless advocacy for the state’s elderly and his steadfast leadership in the nursing facility profession for more than three decades. He was a dear friend, a trusted mentor and a beloved leader whose advocacy improved the lives of hundreds of thousands of elderly Louisianans,” the LNHA said in a statement.

About LNHA

The Louisiana Nursing Home Association (LNHA) is a nonprofit organization representing nearly 250 nursing and assisted living facilities that collectively care for more than 25,000 of Louisiana’s elderly and disabled residents each day. The association advocates for workforce development, regulatory policy, and quality improvement initiatives that strengthen the state’s healthcare economy and support providers serving aging populations.