LMHE Awards Retail Contract to SSA Group

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana Music & Heritage Experience (LMHE) has selected SSA Group as its exclusive retail partner following a competitive procurement process. The agreement establishes a 10-year partnership that positions retail as a strategic component of LMHE’s guest experience, cultural storytelling and long-term financial sustainability.

Under the agreement, SSA Group will design, develop and operate LMHE’s retail and gift shop program, creating a mission-driven retail experience that celebrates Louisiana’s rich musical heritage while generating meaningful support for the institution. The program will feature locally inspired merchandise, artist collaborations, publications, gifts and specialty products that reflect Louisiana’s enduring influence on music and culture.

“SSA demonstrated a strong understanding of our mission and a commitment to creating a retail experience that extends the storytelling of the museum beyond the galleries,” said Chris Beary, founder and developer of the Louisiana Music & Heritage Experience. “Their experience serving cultural institutions and their appreciation for Louisiana’s unique heritage made them an ideal partner.”

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SSA Group, a family-owned hospitality company, brings decades of experience operating retail, food and guest-service programs at leading museums, zoos, aquariums and cultural destinations throughout North America, including its longstanding partnership with the Audubon Nature Institute in New Orleans.

“Louisiana’s musical heritage is one of the world’s great cultural treasures, and we are honored to support LMHE’s vision,” said Tera Greenwood, executive vice president of brand and relationships for SSA Group. “At SSA, we believe retail can do more than serve guests at the end of a visit. It can extend the story, deepen connection and create meaningful support for the mission. We look forward to creating a retail experience that celebrates the artists, communities and traditions that have shaped Louisiana’s remarkable musical story while helping ensure the museum’s long-term success.”

LMHE and SSA Group Retail Strategy

The procurement process and resulting agreement were facilitated by SinCera Group, a strategic advisory firm specializing in food, retail, events and earned-income partnerships for cultural destinations nationwide.

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“Every once in a while, a proposal comes across your desk that feels less like a transaction and more like a natural partnership,” said Scott Campanella, managing partner of SinCera Group. “SSA understood the mission, understood the community, and understood where LMHE is headed as an institution. There was a genuine alignment between the museum’s vision and SSA’s approach. When you find that kind of fit, the conversation stops being about selecting a vendor and starts being about recognizing a long-term partner. Throughout the process, it became increasingly clear that this was simply the right organization for the opportunity.”

The agreement reflects a shared commitment to quality, collaboration, cultural stewardship and sustainable operations. Together, LMHE and SSA Group will develop a retail experience that complements the museum’s mission while enhancing the visitor experience and supporting the institution’s long-term financial goals.

The Louisiana Music & Heritage Experience, a nonprofit cultural destination, is currently advancing plans for its permanent museum destination in New Orleans, where visitors will explore the roots and evolution of jazz, blues, gospel, Cajun, Zydeco, R&B, funk and rock and roll through immersive exhibitions, live performance, education and community engagement.