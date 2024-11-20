Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana to Host Major Job Fair at Bossier Civic Center

BOSSIER CITY, La. (press release) – Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana will hold its first major job fair Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bossier Civic Center (620 Benton Rd., Bossier City, LA 71111).

The job fair is open to the public and will feature on-the-spot hiring for hundreds of full-time and part-time jobs across various departments, including hotel and gaming operations, finance, marketing, human resources, IT, food and beverage, facilities, security, surveillance and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with hiring managers from Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana.

Interested candidates should apply online in advance of the job fair at //Louisiana.LiveCasinoHotel.com/Careers. Attendees should bring two forms of identification, such as a driver’s license, passport, social security card or military card. Business professional attire is recommended.

“When Live! Louisiana opens in just a few months, the team we’re hiring now will be the first to welcome guests and deliver the exceptional customer service that defines the Live! experience,” said John Chaszar, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana. “Our ideal candidates are energetic, eager to learn and passionate about what they do. We’re looking forward to connecting with the community to build a diverse, talented team that’s excited to come to work each day.”

Applicants must be at least 21 years old. Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

The property will feature over 47,000 square feet of gaming space, including 1,000+ slots and electronic games, 40+ live-action tables, a sportsbook and a luxurious 550-room hotel complete with a resort pool and fitness center. Additional amenities will include a 25,000-square-foot Event Center, an RV park with full hookups, ample parking options, and 30,000 square feet of dining and entertainment, featuring new food and beverage concepts.