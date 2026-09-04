Litchfield Cavo’s Managing Partner, S. “Jan” Hueber – Litchfield Cavo Relocates Office to Metairie. Photo provided by Litchfield Cavo.

METAIRIE, La. – Litchfield Cavo LLP, a national coverage and litigation defense law firm, announced that its Louisiana office will relocate to Three Lakeway Center, 3838 North Causeway Boulevard, Suite 2030, in Metairie, effective Sept. 8.

The firm said the move will position the office to serve clients across southeast Louisiana and the greater New Orleans business community.

Established in Mandeville in 2017, the Louisiana office serves clients across the insurance industry; municipalities and government entities; corporations and family companies; startups and nonprofit organizations; and other businesses throughout the state. The relocation places the office in the tallest building in Jefferson Parish, with access to Causeway Boulevard and connections to both the South Shore and North Shore.

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Litchfield Cavo Local Office Managing Partner – Litchfield Cavo Relocates Office to Metairie. Photo provided by Litchfield Cavo.

Jeanne S. Arceneaux will continue to serve as local office managing partner.

“Although our office is relocating to Metairie, our commitment to Louisiana remains unchanged,” Arceneaux said. “Since the opening of a Louisiana office in 2017, we have built lasting relationships with clients, colleagues and the legal community throughout the state. Our new location allows us to better serve clients across the greater New Orleans area while maintaining convenient access to the North Shore and continuing the personalized service and trusted counsel our clients have come to expect.”

Five attorneys and the office’s professional staff will relocate their practices to the new Metairie office, positioning the firm for continued growth while preserving the client relationships and responsive service.

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“Our clients rely on us to be responsive, accessible and focused on helping them navigate today’s legal challenges,” said S. Jan Hueber, managing partner of Litchfield Cavo LLP. “This relocation reflects our commitment to being where our clients need us most and our continued investment in the communities we serve. We are proud of the relationships our Louisiana attorneys have built over the years, and this new office strengthens our ability to continue delivering the exceptional service our clients expect.”

Litchfield Cavo

Founded in 1998, Litchfield Cavo LLP is a national insurance coverage and litigation defense law firm with 25 offices and more than 250 attorneys serving clients in more than 35 states. Headquartered in Chicago, the firm provides legal counsel to insurers, self-insureds, businesses and other enterprises.