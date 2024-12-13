List of JEDCO 2024 Business Award Winners Honored at Annual Event

KENNER, La. (press release) – The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO) recognized key businesses and business leaders who helped shape the local economic landscape in 2024 at its annual year-end meeting. The 2024 JEDCO Annual Luncheon, sponsored by Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company, is JEDCO’s largest event of the year. JEDCO celebrated three award winners in front of hundreds of regional business and community leaders while also shining a spotlight on the organization’s recent accomplishments.

Each year, JEDCO nominates businesses and individuals that best represent Jefferson Parish’s standard for success. This year’s award recipients played a critical role in driving economic progress and shining a spotlight on Jefferson Parish as an ideal location for business growth.

HEART Award: JEDCO annually selects a recipient that has been instrumental in the retention and expansion of jobs and businesses within Jefferson Parish to receive the prestigious Hub for Expansion, Attraction, Retention, and Talent (HEART) Award. This year, the special recognition was awarded to Frances Turner, Workforce Development Coordinator at the Workforce Development Board in Jefferson Parish. Frances’ fingerprints can be found all over workforce development activities in recent years. She led the relocation of the West Bank American Jobs Center to Churchill Technology & Business Park. It is now located at the Delgado River City Site, amplifying the college’s visibility to many people in the community and increasing traffic to the burgeoning business park. Frances conducted a thorough review of all Workforce Development Board policies to ensure compliance and suggested and implemented updates where appropriate. She was also influential in revising policies to allow more flexibility in summer youth placements at private businesses. Frances helped secure a new One Stop Operator and a third-party operator to oversee the Jefferson location of the American Job Center. She plays a key role in ensuring compliance with the Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act Training Programs. Frances is professional, passionate, and a true friend to JEDCO and the Jefferson Parish business community. Her unwavering support of Jefferson Parish workforce programs and pipelines has made her a strong partner within the education community at the secondary and post-secondary levels. She is truly at the heart of workforce development in Jefferson Parish.

Small Business of the Year: JEDCO recognized a small business that contributed to the Jefferson Parish economy and experienced exceptional growth in recent years. The 2024 Small Business of the Year just celebrated 100 years in operation in the region and is known as the pioneer of the famous New Orleans Muffuletta. Perrone & Sons, which manufactures a variety of spices, sandwiches, and other local items for retailers and restaurants, is an iconic local brand that experiences annual growth in sales and employees while also investing time and resources into serving the local community. Today, the fourth generation manufacturer and distributor is thriving, ourpacing itself year-over-year. Headquartered in Jefferson Parish, the business currently employs 95 people and produced over 2 million sandwiches in 2023. Perrone & Sons distributes over 7,000 different products, everything from customized and hand-packed spice blends to a vast array of cheeses and deli meats. They place an emphasis on distributing local products. Most recently, Perrone & Sons purchased and renovated a second building in Jefferson parish to support business growth. JEDCO will join Perrone & Sons early next year to cut the ribbon on the 7,500 sq. ft. production facility, where the company’s signature Progress Grocery Muffuletta sandwiches and other products will be manufactured. The new facility will allow the business to expand production capabilities across multiple product lines, all of which will increase distribution opportunities across the country. Perrone & Sons donates their food to charitable and educational organizations regularly. Their donations to Second Harvest Food Bank help produce thousands of meals for local residents every year. Perrone & Sons is a champion for its community, a recognized leader in its industry, and growing manufacturer that continues to create jobs and investment in Jefferson Parish.

Chairman’s Champion Award: JEDCO always affords the organization’s chairperson with an opportunity to select individuals who have positively impacted the Jefferson Parish economy. 2024 JEDCO Chairwoman Mayra Pineda selected Ronnie & Jenny Mains, owners of CRC Global Solutions, as this year’s recipients of the Chairman’s Champion Award. CRC Global Solutions is a powerhouse company based in Kenner with over 60 locations worldwide. They are driving innovation across a vast spectrum of industries. CRC is a global leader in logistics solutions, construction management, real estate and property management services, branding and design, product representation and marketing, distribution, supply chain management, and more. Under Ronnie and Jenny’s leadership, CRC prioritizes innovation, creation, sustainability, and change-making. They understand that people make the place in Jefferson Parish and around the world. In addition to their longstanding commitment to and investment in Jefferson Parish, Jenny and Ronnie are extremely focused on giving back. They have committed countless hours, dollars, and resources to building thriving communities both here in Jefferson Parish and around the world through their 501(c)3 non-profit, CRC We Care! We Share! Through this non-profit, CRC builds homes, provides food, and creates new educational opportunities for families in need. Their work in Hondoras has changed the lives of hundreds of families, who now have access to meals, homes, and education because of CRC’s continuing work in the community. CRC’s dynamic and compassionate approach to business begins with Ronnie and Jenny Mains, who are the heartbeat of the company. Their passion, enthusiasm, and focus on giving has made CRC a global leader in its industry and a champion for the community.

“The businesses and individuals that we chose to recognize this year are pioneers in their industries, champions for community progress, and collaborative partners that we are proud to know,” said JEDCO President and CEO Jerry Bologna. “Each of these award winners are shining examples of the passion, dedication, and innovation needed to move Jefferson Parish forward into the future. We are honored to celebrate their work and grateful for their contributions to Jefferson Parish.”

In addition to the recognition of JEDCO’s award winners, the internationally accredited economic development organization also celebrated a year of achievement and impact. Key projects included:

UBE, a Japanese chemical company known for manufacturing ingredients used in electric vehicle lithium-ion batteries, announced $500 million in foreign direct investment to build a manufacturing facility in Jefferson Parish. It will be the first US manufacturing facility of its kind, enhancing the US supply chain for electric vehicles and decreasing reliance on imports.

RNGD announced plans to consolidate their operations and locate their headquarters in Jefferson Parish. The $25 million investment will create 130 new jobs in Jefferson Parish. The 8-acre campus will include a manufacturing facility, office building, and a 25,000 square-foot Training Academy to provide educational programming for the construction workforce.

Birdon America, a marine engineering and construction firm, announced plans to expand its Jefferson Parish office to provide engineering design, supply chain, construction, and program management support for a new $1.1 billion US Coast Guard Contract. The company will invest $3.3 million in the community and create 25 new high-paying jobs.

Reily Foods, a 123-year-old company behind some the region’s most iconic local food brands, announced plans to move its headquarters to Jefferson Parish. This move continues to solidify JP as the regional hub for food & beverage manufacturing.

JEDCO joined Parish leaders to break ground on the Kingfish Development, a $25 million mixed-use lifestyle concept that will serve as an economic driver in the heart of historic downtown Gretna. The project includes space for Port Orleans Brewing Company’s second regional location as well as the Avo Taco restaurant.

Bunge, a global leader in agribusiness, food and ingredients, broke ground on a planned expansion of its Avondale facility in August. The company purchased the tropical and specialty oils refinery from Fuji Vegetable Oil in 2023. The $86 million expansion will increase employment by 10% at the facility.

JEDCO announced plans to build the Greater New Orleans Food & Beverage Incubator in Churchill Park, which will fulfill a critical need in Southeast Louisiana and will serve as a wholesale manufacturing incubator for up-and-coming food & beverage companies. This facility will have commercial kitchen space, demonstration and training space, offices, and storage space, including the much-needed cold storage.

Churchill Technology & Business Park, a 480-acre master-planned property on the West Bank, recently became an LED Certified Site, a prestigious designation that positions that property as development-ready and enhances the Park’s visibility.

In addition to new business projects, JEDCO’s initiatives spanned a wide range of activities, from creating an Insurance Report and Action Plan to address the current homeowner’s insurance crisis to supporting a new residential façade improvement program in Terrytown. JEDCO’s financing arm is currently ranked the number one SBA 504 lender in the State.

